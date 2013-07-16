BEIJING, July 16 China's land prices are expected to rise further in the third quarter this year after picking up in the second, the Ministry of Land and Resources said on Tuesday, fuelling market expectations that a rebound in home prices may be sustained.

The average price of land for residential homes rose 6 percent to 4,799 yuan ($780) per square metre in 105 major cities in April to June from a year earlier, according to a report released by China Land Surveying and Planning Institute, a research unit under the ministry.

It was the third consecutive quarter of land price inflation, which is a prelude to rising home prices even as home affordability in China nears record lows.

China's near four-year-old campaign to temper home prices has been partly undone by strong demand, short supply in major cities and a rush of efforts by local Chinese governments to sell land to raise much-needed revenues.

"With the increasing land supply in the third quarter and prime land parcels coming to the market, there remains the possibility of land being sold at high price," said the report on its website, www.landvalue.com.cn

"The trend of a rising land market will not fundamentally change," it said.

The report also attributed the quickening land price inflation to developers' optimistic views on the outlook for property market and a looser monetary environment.

China's home prices moderated slightly in June on a monthly basis, private surveys showed, though the pace of year-on-year gains was still very strong. ($1 = 6.1378 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)