BEIJING, Sept 5 Two plots of land in Beijing and Shanghai sold for record prices in quick succession this week, underlining the challenge facing policymakers as they renew a push to rein in China's frothy housing market.

A land auction in Shanghai on Thursday saw Hong Kong's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties, win a commercial plot for 21.8 billion yuan ($3.6 billion), a record high in the financial hub.

The day before, a plot in Beijing hit a record price of 73,000 yuan a square metre.

The auction results show that demand remains strong in China for property, presenting the government with a quandary as it balances trying to prevent a bubble against the risks of clamping down too hard on the sector, which is a key driver of economic growth.

Data next week is expected to confirm that China has prevented a sharp slowdown in its economy after the government stepped in with policies to encourage investment and strengthen its hand to push through reform plans.

The central government has pushed to rein in house prices over the past four years, but has met with opposition from local governments, many of whom rely on selling land to boost their coffers.

But in a sign that authorities have been renewing their push, the official People's Daily said on Thursday that the housing ministry had called in officials from seven cities to talk about their next steps in property tightening.

The cities included Zhengzhou in central Henan province, which has one of the country's highest rates of house price inflation outside Beijing and Shanghai. Earlier this week it announced new restrictions on home ownership after the meeting with the ministry.

That raised speculation that other cities with sharply rising prices may follow suit. The People's Daily did not name the cities that met the housing ministry, though said they did include Zhengzhou.

Eight more cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Xiamen, among the 70 tracked by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), had year-on-year home price gains in double digits in July.

In the Beijing auction, Sunac China Holdings beat seven rivals to win the residential land plot near the city's eastern third ring road for 2.1 billion yuan, the ceiling price set by local authorities, the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday.

The plot is a rare parcel close to the downtown area available for residential construction. An auction of the same plot last year was suspended over concerns the price could reach a record.

Some investors, however, remain hopeful China may loosen property controls by allowing developers to raise funds again after it suspended refinancing by listed property firms from August 2009.

More than 16 property firms have announced plans to raise funds since July.

China will finish drawing up detailed regulations on refinancing approval for property developers in a couple of weeks at the soonest, the Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Thursday. ($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim Coghill)