(Repeats item first published on Monday ahead of new home
prices data due at 0130 GMT)
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG Feb 17 Some Chinese developers are
planning to raise prices for new luxury projects in prime areas
this year, in a rare sign of improving sentiment in a market
that saw new home prices fall for the last eight months of 2014.
Luxury property sales took a hit last year as China's
anti-corruption campaign discouraged conspicuous consumption,
but buyers are now taking advantage of easier credit and a stock
market rally to upgrade their homes.
Some developers are starting to raise prices in major
cities, following the central bank's surprise November rate cut
and its decision this month to lower the amounts lenders must
hold as reserves as Beijing tries to revitalise an economy
growing at its slowest rate in more than two decades.
The high-end trend is unlikely to spill over into the
broader market just yet, however, due to a glut of unsold homes.
"It's not going to lead to a full recovery in the market,"
said Clement Luk, Shanghai-based chief executive officer for
eastern China at property agency Centaline.
"Liquidity is more loose compared with a year ago, but the
market doesn't have the environment for a big price hike because
there's still a lot of inventory and there's no apparent
improvement in the macro economy."
China Resources Land, Franshion Properties
and China Merchants Property are all
planning to hike prices for some of their new projects in prime
areas this year, according to company officials who asked not to
be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
HOME UPGRADING
"The luxury market is improving from earlier last year as
some investors have taken profit from the bullish stock market
and are investing in real estate," said Angeline Wu, vice
manager of SRE Finance Centre, a real estate company based in
Shanghai.
"Market liquidity has also got better. But the luxury
apartment transactions we're talking about now are not the
extravagant ones; they're the home-upgrading types priced at
around 50,000 to 100,000 yuan per square metre."
Chen Long, customer manager at Rapido Real Estate in
Shanghai, told Reuters that prices of luxury units it sells in
the commercial capital had risen steadily over the past two
years and were now fetching about 50,000 yuan ($8,000) per sq m.
China's new home prices may have bottomed and even started
to rebound in January after eight months of decline, industry
surveys showed, fuelling hopes that official data due on Tuesday
will confirm a recovery in the massive property market.
The volume of sales of luxury apartments in Shanghai worth
more than 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) fell 34 percent last
year to 2,246 units, from 3,406 units in 2013, according to real
estate research company CRIC. Some 2,243 luxury units were sold
in 2012.
"The percentage of luxury new projects launched will be
higher in the first-tier cities going forward," said CRIC
analyst Yang Kewei. "Otherwise developers wouldn't be able to
survive because land prices in these cities are too high."
China Vanke , China's largest
residential developer, raised prices of the last batch of
apartments at a Shanghai project by 5.8 percent this year to
71,720 yuan per sq m, CRIC's data showed. A sales agent at the
Vanke project confirmed to Reuters that the company had raised
prices but she did not provide details.
"We are not the only project lifting prices," she said.
($1 = 6.2485 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Sue-Lin Wong
and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Alex
Richardson)