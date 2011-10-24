BEIJING Oct 24 Nearly all Chinese developers
rated by Moody's Investors Service do not face liquidity risks
in the next 12 months, the ratings agency said, but added that
Beijing's property tightening measures continue to pose
challenges to the firms.
Moody's said only one of the 29 developers rated
by it is weakly positioned, assuming falling sales volumes in
top Chinese cities, no funding access to offshore debt and
equity markets, and an ability to roll over 75 percent of
onshore bank debts.
It added that 23 developers have enough cash and projected
cash flows to cover more than 150 percent of Moody's projections
for interest, land premium and refinancing payments.
Together, the rated developers have cash on hand of 191
billion yuan ($29.9 billion) as of June, Moody's said.
To contain record home prices and ease social discontent,
Beijing has leaned against the property market with a slew of
measures, including raising down-payment and mortgage rates and
restricting the number of homes that each family can buy.
These measures are set to slow developers' cash flow from
sales over the next six to 12 months, Moody's said.
To appease the government, Chinese banks have lifted
down-payment and mortgage rates for first-home buyers by more
than what Beijing asked for, while some have halted lending to
buyers of second homes, domestic media reported.
($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan)
