BEIJING Oct 24 Nearly all Chinese developers rated by Moody's Investors Service do not face liquidity risks in the next 12 months, the ratings agency said, but added that Beijing's property tightening measures continue to pose challenges to the firms.

Moody's said only one of the 29 developers rated by it is weakly positioned, assuming falling sales volumes in top Chinese cities, no funding access to offshore debt and equity markets, and an ability to roll over 75 percent of onshore bank debts.

It added that 23 developers have enough cash and projected cash flows to cover more than 150 percent of Moody's projections for interest, land premium and refinancing payments.

Together, the rated developers have cash on hand of 191 billion yuan ($29.9 billion) as of June, Moody's said.

To contain record home prices and ease social discontent, Beijing has leaned against the property market with a slew of measures, including raising down-payment and mortgage rates and restricting the number of homes that each family can buy.

These measures are set to slow developers' cash flow from sales over the next six to 12 months, Moody's said.

To appease the government, Chinese banks have lifted down-payment and mortgage rates for first-home buyers by more than what Beijing asked for, while some have halted lending to buyers of second homes, domestic media reported. ($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)