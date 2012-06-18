BEIJING, June 18 China's Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development said on Monday that it would stick to
property tightening measures and work with other regulators to
strengthen the results already achieved.
The official Xinhua news agency cited an unnamed spokesman
from the ministry as saying that "all localities must firmly
implement various property tightening measures as required by
the central government."
"We would especially strictly implement the differentiated
credit, tax policies as well as the purchase restrictions to
enhance the achievements of the tightening measures," the
spokesman added.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)