BEIJING Nov 26 China's strong home price gains are likely to slow in 2014 due to relatively tight monetary policy and easing housing demand, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

Following is a summary of the results of the survey, conducted Nov.13-22.

1. Please provide your forecast for average nationwide house price change in China in 2013 and 2014(%)

A rise of 5.0 percent in 2014 was the median from 16 respondents while the median for 2013 is 10.0 percent.

2. Do you think China will further tighten property curbs in the rest of this year and next year?

Of 16 respondents,

12 said yes

4 said no

3. Do you think China will expand property tax in 2014?

Of 16 respondents

14 said yes

2 said no

4. Where will China next take the property tax trial to?

Cities mentioned include Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Tianjin, Wuhan, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Qingdao, Fuzhou and Xiamen.

2 expected the property tax will be expanded nationwide, 12 said it will be widened to include a number of other cities and the balance do not expect it to be expanded.

5. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes the current average level of Chinese house prices relative to economic fundamentals and prospects?

7 was the median from 16 responses. Forecasts ranged from 6.0 to 9.0. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Jenny Su and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)