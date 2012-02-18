BEIJING/SHANGHAI Feb 18 Average annual
home price inflation in China's 70 major cities eased sharply to
0.5 percent in January from December's 1.4 percent, according to
Reuters calculations using official data published on Saturday.
It marks the lowest reading since Reuters started
calculating weighted home price changes after the National
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stopped publishing a nationwide index
in January 2011.
In month-on-month terms, average home prices fell 0.2
percent nationwide, the fourth consecutive decline in the
history of the index, but eased from a drop of 0.3 percent in
December.
The NBS said new home prices rose 0.1 percent in Beijing
last month from a year earlier, and were up 0.7 percent in
Shanghai.
In December, they rose 1.0 percent and 1.8 percent,
respectively, from a year earlier.
In month-on-month terms, prices fell 0.1 percent in both
Beijing and Shanghai in January.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jason Subler)