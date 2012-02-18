BEIJING/SHANGHAI Feb 18 Average annual home price inflation in China's 70 major cities eased sharply to 0.5 percent in January from December's 1.4 percent, according to Reuters calculations using official data published on Saturday.

It marks the lowest reading since Reuters started calculating weighted home price changes after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stopped publishing a nationwide index in January 2011.

In month-on-month terms, average home prices fell 0.2 percent nationwide, the fourth consecutive decline in the history of the index, but eased from a drop of 0.3 percent in December.

The NBS said new home prices rose 0.1 percent in Beijing last month from a year earlier, and were up 0.7 percent in Shanghai.

In December, they rose 1.0 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

In month-on-month terms, prices fell 0.1 percent in both Beijing and Shanghai in January. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jason Subler)