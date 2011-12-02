BEIJING Dec 2 Chinese home prices are at
a turning point and banks are concerned about a possible "chain
reaction" if they were to fall by 20 percent, the central bank
said on Friday.
"Real estate investment growth eased, developers' cash flows
tightened, land transactions and prices fell, property loan
growth moderated and there are early signs that property prices
are at a turning point," the People's Bank of China said in a
statement published on its website.
Chinese home prices fell in October from September for the
first time this year, official data showed, but a private survey
has indicated that November could mark a third consecutive
monthly fall.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills)