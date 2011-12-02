BEIJING Dec 2 Chinese home prices are at a turning point and banks are concerned about a possible "chain reaction" if they were to fall by 20 percent, the central bank said on Friday.

"Real estate investment growth eased, developers' cash flows tightened, land transactions and prices fell, property loan growth moderated and there are early signs that property prices are at a turning point," the People's Bank of China said in a statement published on its website.

Chinese home prices fell in October from September for the first time this year, official data showed, but a private survey has indicated that November could mark a third consecutive monthly fall. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills)