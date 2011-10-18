BEIJING, Oct 18 Following is a breakdown of new-home price
changes in 70 major Chinese cities in September, announced by the National
Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
Because the agency has introduced a new method of calculating the data, home
price figures published in 2011 are not directly comparable with previous
periods.
(Percent change from a year earlier):
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Nationwide* 3.5 4.1 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.3 5.2 5.7 5.9
Beijing 1.8 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.1 2.8 4.9 6.8 6.8
Tianjin 3.1 3.4 4.2 3.9 3.4 4.9 6.6 6.7 6.7
Shanghai 3.1 2.8 2.5 2.2 1.4 1.3 1.7 2.3 1.5
Guangzhou 6.3 7.0 6.4 5.4 5.1 3.8 2.7 0.6 0.1
Shenzhen 4.5 4.9 4.7 4.6 3.7 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.1
Chongqing 2.2 4.2 5.6 5.8 5.3 5.3 5.6 6.2 7.9
(Percent change from a month earlier):
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Nationwide* 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.8
Beijing 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 0.8
Tianjin -0.2 0.1 0.3 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 0.5 0.9 0.9
Shanghai 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 0.9
Guangzhou 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.3 0.6 1.7
Shenzhen 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.0 1.0 2.0
Chongqing -0.4 -0.4 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.6 0.4 -0.1
Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated
by Reuters.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)