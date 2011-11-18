UPDATE 1-Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemeni port, civilians at risk
* Escalation comes days after U.N. appeal for $2.1 billion (Adds U.N. quotes, background, ICRC statement)
BEIJING, Nov 18 Following is a breakdown of new home price changes in 70 major Chinese cities in October, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.
Because the agency has introduced a new method of calculating the data, home price figures published in 2011 are not directly comparable with previous periods.
For a related story, please double-click
(Percent change from a year earlier):
Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Nationwide* 2.8 3.5 4.1 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.3 5.2 5.7 5.9 Beijing 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.1 2.8 4.9 6.8 6.8 Tianjin 2.9 3.1 3.4 4.2 3.9 3.4 4.9 6.6 6.7 6.7 Shanghai 2.9 3.1 2.8 2.5 2.2 1.4 1.3 1.7 2.3 1.5 Guangzhou 6.1 6.3 7.0 6.4 5.4 5.1 3.8 2.7 0.6 0.1 Shenzhen 4.4 4.5 4.9 4.7 4.6 3.7 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.1 Chongqing 1.2 2.2 4.2 5.6 5.8 5.3 5.3 5.6 6.2 7.9
(Percent change from a month earlier):
Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Nationwide* -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.8 Beijing 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 0.8 Tianjin -0.3 -0.2 0.1 0.3 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 0.5 0.9 0.9 Shanghai -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 0.9 Guangzhou -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.3 0.6 1.7 Shenzhen -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.0 1.0 2.0 Chongqing -0.2 -0.4 -0.4 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.6 0.4 -0.1
Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Escalation comes days after U.N. appeal for $2.1 billion (Adds U.N. quotes, background, ICRC statement)
LONDON An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.
LONDON OPEC has delivered more than 90 percent of pledged oil output curbs in January, according to figures the exporter group uses to monitor its supply, making a strong start to implementation of its first production cut in eight years.