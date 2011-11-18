BEIJING, Nov 18 Following is a breakdown of new home price changes in 70 major Chinese cities in October, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Because the agency has introduced a new method of calculating the data, home price figures published in 2011 are not directly comparable with previous periods.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Nationwide* 2.8 3.5 4.1 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.3 5.2 5.7 5.9 Beijing 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.1 2.8 4.9 6.8 6.8 Tianjin 2.9 3.1 3.4 4.2 3.9 3.4 4.9 6.6 6.7 6.7 Shanghai 2.9 3.1 2.8 2.5 2.2 1.4 1.3 1.7 2.3 1.5 Guangzhou 6.1 6.3 7.0 6.4 5.4 5.1 3.8 2.7 0.6 0.1 Shenzhen 4.4 4.5 4.9 4.7 4.6 3.7 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.1 Chongqing 1.2 2.2 4.2 5.6 5.8 5.3 5.3 5.6 6.2 7.9

(Percent change from a month earlier):

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Nationwide* -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.8 Beijing 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 0.8 Tianjin -0.3 -0.2 0.1 0.3 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 0.5 0.9 0.9 Shanghai -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 0.9 Guangzhou -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.3 0.6 1.7 Shenzhen -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.0 1.0 2.0 Chongqing -0.2 -0.4 -0.4 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.6 0.4 -0.1

Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.