BEIJING Dec 1 Average home prices in 100
Chinese cities slipped 0.3 percent in November, the third month
of a modest pullback in the face of government measures to curb
an exuberant housing market, a private survey showed on
Thursday.
The China Real Estate Index System (CREIS), affiliated with
China's largest online real estate company Soufun Holdings Ltd
, said average home prices slipped to 8,832 yuan per
square meter in November from October's 8,856 yuan per square
meter.
Average home prices eased 0.2 percent in October and 0.03
percent in September on a monthly basis. The pullbacks, although
modest, are an anomaly in China where home prices have risen
relentlessly to record highs in recent years.
But softer home prices and a rapidly-cooling world economy
have led some investors to worry that property prices may fall
too far, too fast and drag China's economy into a hard landing.
The CREIS data is closely watched by investors who believe
it is better at foretelling property price trends than figures
released by the government.
Despite the data, property shares rose 3.2 percent
on Thursday, rallying on Beijing's decision to cut bank reserve
requirements for the first time in three years on Wednesday in a
sign of a shift to monetary policy easing.
China Vanke Co Ltd, China's biggest-listed home
builder by revenues, surged 4.7 percent, outperforming a 2.3
percent rise in the Shanghai Composite index.
CREIS said prices in China's 10 most expensive property
markets slipped an average 0.4 percent in November from October,
keeping up with the pace seen in October.
It said that among the 100 cities monitored, November prices
rose in 43 cities on a monthly basis and fell in the remaining
57. From a year earlier, average home prices were up about 4
percent, compared with October's 5.2 percent gain.
Official data has painted a trend of falling home prices as
well. It showed new home prices ticking lower for the first time
this year in October.
Worried that unaffordable housing may stir social
discontent, Beijing has taken an array of steps including
introducing a modest property tax, and raising mortgage rates
and downpayments to contain prices.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)