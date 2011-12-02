* Some banks say home price drop of 20-30 pct bearable

BEIJING Dec 2 Chinese home prices are at a turning point and banks are concerned about a possible "chain reaction" if they were to fall by 20 percent, the central bank said on Friday.

"Real estate investment growth eased, developers' cash flows tightened, land transactions and prices fell," the People's Bank of China said in a statement published on its website, adding that "there are early signs that property prices are at a turning point."

Chinese home prices dropped in October from September for the first time this year, official data showed, but a private survey has indicated that November could mark a third consecutive monthly fall.

Beijing signalled a shift in its monetary policy stance by cutting banks' required reserves for the first time in three years on Wednesday.

However, China's top leaders, including Premier Wen Jiabao and Vice Premier Li Keqiang, recently reaffirmed they would not relax the two-year-long property tightening measures until home prices return to a reasonable level, although some local governments have already started to fine-tune their policies.

"Some banks think the banking system and developers can withstand home price falls of 20-30 percent. But they are more concerned about whether a fall of 20 percent in home price will trigger panic sales and whether the government can take effective measures to control chain reactions afterwards," the central bank said.

The statement was issued after central bankers held a meeting with China's banking watchdog, commercial lenders, university professors and real estate consultancies at a time when markets are watching for signs of Beijing's next real estate policy moves.

China has to carefully manage the risk of a hard landing in the real estate sector and the broad economy, but too quick a relaxation will probably result in a retaliatory rebound in home prices, repeating the history of 2009, analysts said. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills)