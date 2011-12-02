* Some banks say home price drop of 20-30 pct bearable
* Lenders, developers more concerned about chain reactions
(Adds more detail, background)
BEIJING Dec 2 Chinese home prices are at
a turning point and banks are concerned about a possible "chain
reaction" if they were to fall by 20 percent, the central bank
said on Friday.
"Real estate investment growth eased, developers' cash flows
tightened, land transactions and prices fell," the People's Bank
of China said in a statement published on its website, adding
that "there are early signs that property prices are at a
turning point."
Chinese home prices dropped in October from September for
the first time this year, official data showed, but a private
survey has indicated that November could mark a third
consecutive monthly fall.
Beijing signalled a shift in its monetary policy stance by
cutting banks' required reserves for the first time in three
years on Wednesday.
However, China's top leaders, including Premier Wen Jiabao
and Vice Premier Li Keqiang, recently reaffirmed they would not
relax the two-year-long property tightening measures until home
prices return to a reasonable level, although some local
governments have already started to fine-tune their policies.
"Some banks think the banking system and developers can
withstand home price falls of 20-30 percent. But they are more
concerned about whether a fall of 20 percent in home price will
trigger panic sales and whether the government can take
effective measures to control chain reactions afterwards," the
central bank said.
The statement was issued after central bankers held a
meeting with China's banking watchdog, commercial lenders,
university professors and real estate consultancies at a time
when markets are watching for signs of Beijing's next real
estate policy moves.
China has to carefully manage the risk of a hard landing in
the real estate sector and the broad economy, but too quick a
relaxation will probably result in a retaliatory rebound in home
prices, repeating the history of 2009, analysts said.
