BEIJING Feb 1 Average home prices in 100 Chinese cities fell 0.18 percent in January from December, marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline as Beijing continued its efforts to curb housing prices, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

China appears determined to continue discouraging property purchases, and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday that he wanted to see a reasonable pull-back in Chinese home prices in 2012.

But home prices remain stubbornly high in most Chinese cities. According to the China Real Estate Index System (CREIS), affiliated with China's largest online real estate company Soufun Holdings Ltd, the average home price in the surveyed 100 Chinese cities was 8,793 yuan ($1,400) per square meter in January, down from 8,809 yuan in December.

That is expensive relative to local incomes. The average annual disposable urban income in China in 2011 was 21,810 yuan.

Home prices fell in 60 of the 100 cities, remained flat in one and rose in 39 cities, the survey showed, matching a trend reflected in official data.

"An increasing number of property projects are offering discounts, and the trend of nationwide home price correction has continued since last September," the private agency said.

CREIS said prices in China's top 10 cities fell 0.15 percent in January from a month earlier to an average of 15,565 yuan per square meter. Home prices in Shanghai edged down 0.09 percent on a monthly basis, while home prices in Beijing fell 0.26 percent.

However, in year-on-year terms, average home prices of China's 100 cities rose 1.71 percent in January, it added. ($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)