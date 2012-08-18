BEIJING, Aug 18 Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in July, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. Home price figures published since January 2011, are not comparable with previous periods as the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the data. For a related story, please double click (Percent change from a year earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 Jul -1.5 -0.7 -1.1 -1.5 -1.3 -2.4 -1.5 Jun -1.5 -1.0 -1.0 -1.5 -1.6 -2.5 -1.9 May -1.5 -1.2 -1.1 -1.6 -1.6 -2.3 -1.9 Apr -1.2 -1.0 -1.6 -1.3 -1.2 -1.6 -1.8 Mar -0.7 -0.8 -1.2 -0.8 -0.3 -0.6 -1.5 Feb 0.0 -0.4 -0.7 -0.4 0.3 -0.2 -1.1 Jan 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.7 1.1 1.0 -0.7 2011 Dec 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.8 3.1 3.1 -0.6 Nov 2.2 1.3 2.0 2.4 6.0 4.1 0.1 Oct 2.8 1.7 2.9 2.9 6.1 4.4 1.2 Sep 3.5 1.8 3.1 3.1 6.3 4.5 2.2 Aug 4.1 1.9 3.4 2.8 7.0 4.9 4.2 Jul 4.3 1.9 4.2 2.5 6.4 4.7 5.6 Jun 4.2 2.2 3.9 2.2 5.4 4.6 5.8 May 4.1 2.1 3.4 1.4 5.1 3.7 5.3 Apr 4.3 2.8 4.9 1.3 3.8 3.1 5.3 Mar 5.2 4.9 6.6 1.7 2.7 3.1 5.6 Feb 5.7 6.8 6.7 2.3 0.6 3.2 6.2 Jan 5.9 6.8 6.7 1.5 0.1 3.1 7.9 (Percent change from a month earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012 Jul 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 Jun 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.0 May -0.1 0.0 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 0.0 Apr -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 Mar -0.3 -0.4 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 Feb -0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 Jan -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 2011 Dec -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3 Nov -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 Oct -0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 Sep 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Aug 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Jul 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Jun 0.1 0.0 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 May 0.2 0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2 Apr 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.3 Mar 0.3 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.6 Feb 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.6 1.0 0.4 Jan 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 1.7 2.0 -0.1 Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards)