BEIJING Oct 18 Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities fell 1.3 percent in September from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Thursday, a seventh straight month of the year-on-year decline.

In month-on-month terms prices were essentially flat, gaining just 0.01 percent in September, after two months of clearer rises.

China imposed strict curbs against property speculation more than two years ago in a bid to bring down rocketing home prices.

Yet government efforts to bolster a slowing economy, including interest rate cuts in June and July, have changed market sentiment and fuelled expectations of rising prices.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing fell 0.5 percent in September from a year earlier and were down 1.6 percent in Shanghai over the same period.

Reuters started its weighted China home price index in January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, only giving home price changes in each of the 70 major cities.