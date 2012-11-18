BEIJING Nov 18 Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities fell 1.1 percent in October from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Sunday, an eighth straight month of the year-on-year decline.

In month-on-month terms prices started to rise again, and were up 0.05 in October, after staying flat in September and increasing for two straight months in August and July.

China imposed strict curbs against property speculation more than two years ago in a bid to bring down rocketing home prices.

Yet government efforts to bolster a slowing economy, including interest rate cuts in June and July, have changed market sentiment and fuelled expectations of rising prices.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing fell 0.2 percent in October from a year earlier and were down 1.3 percent in Shanghai over the same period.

Reuters started its weighted China home price index in January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, only giving home price changes in each of the 70 major cities. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Paul Tait)