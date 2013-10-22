* PBOC may tighten cash liquidity to counter
inflation-adviser
* Central bank policy focus on inflation, not asset
prices-adviser
* China's home prices spike 9.1 pct y/y, fastest since Jan
2011
* Central bank refrains from liquidity operations for 2nd
day running
* Chinese property shares fall, drag on main index
By Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Oct 22 China signalled concern on
Tuesday that ample credit could fuel inflation as a report
showed house prices jumped the most in nearly three years, with
double-digit gains in major cities.
A policy adviser to the People's Bank of China told Reuters
the authority may tighten cash conditions in the financial
system to address the inflation risks, while the central bank
refrained from supplying cash to money markets for the second
day running.
If it also avoids injecting cash at its next money market
operation on Thursday, the effect will be a net weekly drain of
58 billion yuan - the second biggest since February.
"(Policy) will only be tightened slightly as inflation is
rising. There are some concerns on bank lending," said Song
Guoqing, an academic member of the central bank's monetary
policy committee.
"Policy fine-tuning will rely mainly on open market
operations and I cannot see any possibility of changing interest
rates or bank reserve ratios."
Song's comments and the sharp rise in house prices highlight
Beijing's policy quandary.
On the one hand, policymakers want to avoid a buildup of
market and economic imbalances, such as a debt-fuelled property
bubble.
On the other hand, they are reluctant to use more potent
instruments to control the imbalances in case they also blunt a
modest economic recovery ahead of a crucial policy meeting next
month.
China's house prices in September rose 9.1 percent from a
year earlier, the sharpest rise since January 2011, calculations
of official data by Reuters shows. The CSI300 of
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings fell 1 percent as
investors braced for possible measures to calm the property
market.
Song said consumer inflation rather than property prices
served as the central bank's key policy signpost. Money market
traders said they would wait until Thursday's money market
operation to conclude whether the central bank was trying to
send a policy signal given that short-term rates have fallen
sharply since the end of the third quarter.
The weighted-average benchmark seven-day repo rate
has dropped nearly a full percentage point over
the last eight trading sessions.
Traders and economists believe current ample funding
conditions in the financial system reflect in part official
efforts to prop up economic growth and an effort by the central
bank to make amends after it engineered a credit crunch in the
interbank market in late June.
That move was widely seen as a warning to banks to rein in
riskier lending, but the central bank appeared to have been
admonished by the central government for the opaque way in which
the cash squeeze was managed.
Now, however, economists believe the PBOC may have gone too
far in the other direction.
SOLUTIONS
China's economy grew at its fastest clip this year in the
third quarter fuelled largely by investment, but signs are
emerging that resurgent credit growth might drive up inflation
even as the recovery runs into fresh headwinds.
Consumer price inflation rose to a seven-month high of 3.1
percent in September from 2.6 percent in August, data showed
last week. Tuesday's house price data from 70 major Chinese
cities offered more evidence of price pressures.
Song, however, saw little risk of inflation getting out of
hand given steady demand and limited potential for a pick up in
economic expansion as Beijing tries to gear the country more to
consumer-led growth.
The adviser predicted policy fine-tuning would be sufficient
to stabilise inflation at the current level in the fourth
quarter and so keep the full-year rate comfortably below the
government target of 3.5 percent.
Economic growth could ease to 7.5 percent in the fourth
quarter from 7.8 percent in the third quarter, he said. But
full-year growth could still come in at 7.6 percent, just above
Beijing's 7.5 percent target, he added.
"A slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter would probably
reawaken fears of a hard landing but we would welcome it," wrote
Mark Williams and Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in
a research note.
"A prolonged surge in credit-fuelled investment is the last
thing China now needs."
Chinese banks made 787 billion yuan ($129 billion) of new
yuan loans in September, higher than a forecast of 650 billion
yuan and more than August's 711.3 billion yuan, central bank
data showed.
At the same time, yuan has poured into the economy as a side
effect of massive intervention by the central bank intended to
curb the strength of a long-running rally in the local currency.
With the central bank seen as reluctant to use interest
rates to rein in property prices, markets will shift their focus
to the ruling Communist Party's key policy meeting in November,
when the leaders are expected to map out how to shape the
economy in the coming decade.
"With the issue in the property market becoming more and
more severe, the third plenum next month should touch upon the
problem," said Wang Jun, a researcher at the China Centre for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a government
think-tank.
Securing more land for development to cool the red-hot
market is one option under debate. Another is to use property
taxes to rein in demand.
What complicates the policy response is a divergence in
house price inflation between big and small centres.
The figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed
house prices in the country's largest cities continued to rise
much faster than the national average. They were up 16 percent
in Beijing, 17 percent in Shanghai and about 20 percent in the
southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.