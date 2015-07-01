BEIJING, July 1 Chinese home prices rose slightly in June from May, two private surveys showed on Wednesday, suggesting some stabilisation after a slew of government measures to support the property sector.

Prices of new homes in 288 cities rose an average 0.3 percent in June from May, the second consecutive rise on a monthly basis, a poll by property services firm Real Estate Information Corporation (CRIC) showed.

Prices in the southern city of Shenzhen rose as much as 5.3 percent in June from the previous month, said CRIC, owned by E-House China Holding Ltd.

From a year earlier, home prices in June were still down 1.3 percent, though the rate of decline slowed from 1.6 percent in the previous month.

A separate survey by China Real Estate Index System (CREIS) showed average prices in the 100 biggest cities rose 0.6 percent in June from May, the second monthly rise in a row.

Prices in the country's 10 biggest cities improved by as much as 1.1 percent, said CREIS, a consultancy linked to China's largest property data provider, Soufun Holdings.

"With the home sales increasing and inventory being reduced, home prices in first-tier cities and some second-tier cities will keep their rising momentum," CREIS said.

Official data showed China home sales measured by floor area rose 16.4 percent in May from a year earlier.

China's central bank on Saturday cut lending rates for the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support a slowing economy.

The government is due to publish its June property price data for 70 of the biggest Chinese cities on July 18 after reporting its property sales and investment figures on July 15.

