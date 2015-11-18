* Oct home prices +0.1 pct y/y, vs -0.9 pct in Sept
* New Home prices rose m/m in 27 cities versus 39 in Sept
* Outlook still uncertain, more support needed-analyst
(Updates with market reaction, industry and analyst quotes)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong
BEIJING, Nov 18 Home prices in China rose for
first time in over a year in October on an annual basis,
signalling a housing market stabilisation that could help
re-energise the listless economy.
A swift rebound in property prices, however, is unlikely due
to high inventories in all but the biggest cities, forcing
developers to slow the pace of or even stop expansion to protect
their cash flows.
"For next year, most market players are somewhat pessimistic
as new construction is still dropping and policy effects are
fading away," said Liu Yuan, head of research at property
consultant Centaline in Shanghai.
Average new home prices rose 0.1 percent in October from a
year earlier, Reuters calculated from National Statistics
Bureau(NBS) data out on Wednesday, reversing September's 0.9
percent drop, marking the first year-on-year gains since August
2014.
Even a modest recovery in a sector that accounts for 15
percent of gross domestic product is a welcome boost for an
economy heading for its weakest growth in 25 years.
The numbers bootsted Chinese real estate stocks with the
Shanghai stock exchange property subindex surging more
than 4 percent. Greenland Holdings and Poly Real
Estate gained nearly 10 percent.
The NBS data showed larger cities have led the price upturn,
with Shenzhen the top performer. Prices in Shenzhen rose 39.9
percent in October from a year earlier, quickening from
September's annual 37.6 percent.
"Looking ahead, property prices will continue to warm up in
first and second-tier cities. Smaller cities will face headwinds
due to inventory destocking," economists at ANZ said.
MORE SUPPORT MOVES?
Following a year-long slump, China's home sales and prices
have increased in bigger cities over recent months, helped by a
barrage of government measures. Analysts expected to see more
measures to revive the key sector in coming months.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told the APEC conference in
Manila on Wedneday that the fundamentals of China's economy
remain positive, the economy is proving resilient to the pains
of deepening reform, and there is ample room to fend off
downward pressure.
Data out last week showed growth in property investment
cooled to its slowest rate since the global financial crisis,
while new construction continued to show year-on-year falls.
"There are signs of price gains losing momentum, fuelling
hopes that more stimulus, including tax breaks and downpayment
cuts, will come in the remainder of this year," said Guo Yi,
market director of Yahao, a real estate consulting agency.
Demonstrating that loss of momentum, month-on-month price
gains were recorded in only 27 of the 70 cities tracked by the
NBS, down from 39 in September.
Compared to a month earlier, home prices in October rose 0.2
percent, dipping from September's gains of 0.3 percent,
according to Reuters calculations based on NBS data.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Additional
reporting by Jenny Su; Editing by Eric Meijer)