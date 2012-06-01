BEIJING, June 1 Average home prices in 100 key
Chinese cities fell in May for the ninth straight month, a
private sector survey showed on Friday, reinforcing the message
that Beijing's campaign to curb property speculation remains
locked in place.
The average price of 8,684 yuan ($1,376) per square metre in
the 100 cities surveyed was 0.31 percent lower than April, said
the China Real Estate Index System (CREIS), a consultancy
affiliated with China's largest online real estate company,
Soufun Holdings.
Average prices were 1.53 percent lower than May 2011,
marking the second year-on-year fall since June 2011 when CREIS
first began calculating the year-on-year change.
The property price drop coincides with signs of a broadening
economic slowdown as surveys of China's vast factory sector
showed momentum eased in May, signalling a deeper-than-forecast
deterioration in demand at home and abroad and the likelihood of
more monetary and fiscal policy easing.
The private sector survey showed that home prices fell in
all of China's top 10 cities at an average of 0.5 percent from
April and they also declined 3.2 percent from the same period
last year, making the fifth monthly decline in a row.
The CREIS data comes ahead of official figures on home
prices in 70 major cities from the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS), due on May 18. NBS numbers for April fell for a second
month in a row compared with year ago levels.
China started its property tightening campaign, aimed mainly
at curbing multiple home purchases, towards the end of 2009,
after a surge in prices that put home ownership out of reach for
many in China's burgeoning middle class.
Prices had been inflated in large part by a 4 trillion yuan
($635 billion) government stimulus package aimed at steering the
economy past the effects of the global financial crisis.
Premier Wen Jiabao has since vowed repeatedly to drive home
prices back to a reasonable - albeit undefined - level, aiming
to ensure social stability during this year's once-in-a-decade
reshuffle of the Communist Party's top leadership.
($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ed Lane)