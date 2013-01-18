BEIJING, Jan 18 Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in December, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with previous periods as the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the data. For a related story, please double click (Percent change from a year earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012Dec -0.04 1.6 0.8 0.0 2.3 0.8 1.3 Nov -0.7 0.7 0.4 -0.8 0.7 -0.7 0.6 Oct -1.1 -0.2 -0.4 -1.3 -0.1 -1.6 -0.1 Sep -1.3 -0.5 -0.6 -1.6 -0.7 -2.1 -0.5 Aug -1.4 -0.6 -0.8 -1.5 -1.0 -2.2 -0.9 Jul -1.5 -0.7 -1.1 -1.5 -1.3 -2.4 -1.5 Jun -1.5 -1.0 -1.0 -1.5 -1.6 -2.5 -1.9 May -1.5 -1.2 -1.1 -1.6 -1.6 -2.3 -1.9 Apr -1.2 -1.0 -1.6 -1.3 -1.2 -1.6 -1.8 Mar -0.7 -0.8 -1.2 -0.8 -0.3 -0.6 -1.5 Feb 0.0 -0.4 -0.7 -0.4 0.3 -0.2 -1.1 Jan 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.7 1.1 1.0 -0.7 2011Dec 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.8 3.1 3.1 -0.6 Nov 2.2 1.3 2.0 2.4 6.0 4.1 0.1 Oct 2.8 1.7 2.9 2.9 6.1 4.4 1.2 Sep 3.5 1.8 3.1 3.1 6.3 4.5 2.2 Aug 4.1 1.9 3.4 2.8 7.0 4.9 4.2 Jul 4.3 1.9 4.2 2.5 6.4 4.7 5.6 Jun 4.2 2.2 3.9 2.2 5.4 4.6 5.8 May 4.1 2.1 3.4 1.4 5.1 3.7 5.3 Apr 4.3 2.8 4.9 1.3 3.8 3.1 5.3 Mar 5.2 4.9 6.6 1.7 2.7 3.1 5.6 Feb 5.7 6.8 6.7 2.3 0.6 3.2 6.2 Jan 5.9 6.8 6.7 1.5 0.1 3.1 7.9 (Percent change from a month earlier): Nationwide* Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing 2012Dec 0.4 0.8 0.2 0.6 1.2 1.0 0.4 Nov 0.3 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.6 0.5 Oct 0.05 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.2 Sep 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.1 -0.1 Aug 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.2 Jul 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 Jun 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.0 May -0.1 0.0 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 0.0 Apr -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 Mar -0.3 -0.4 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 Feb -0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 Jan -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 2011Dec -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3 Nov -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 Oct -0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 Sep 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Aug 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 Jul 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Jun 0.1 0.0 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 May 0.2 0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2 Apr 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.3 Mar 0.3 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.6 Feb 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.6 1.0 0.4 Jan 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 1.7 2.0 -0.1 Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)