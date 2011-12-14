HONG KONG, Dec 14 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd and Agile Property Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that they had stopped buying new land in China as the property market slows.. Evergrande also said it raised prices by 22 percent in November because it had already reached its full-year sales target.

Several other developers are struggling to attain their targets for the year, with Beijing yet to signal any relaxation of austerity measures targeting the industry. Senior economists wrote last week in the official People's Daily that China must maintain its stance since home prices in first-and second-tier cities were still "far beyond ordinary people's actual affordability". {ID:nL3E7N90UD]

Following are sales figures for November and the year to date for major Chinese developers.

(Sales revenue in billions of yuan, or billions of HK$ for China Overseas Land & Investment; percent changes from a year earlier)

Company RIC October Percent November Percent Jan-Nov Percent 2011

Sales Change Sales Change Sales Change Target

China Vanke 000002.SZ 10.34 -33.0 8.29 -35.6 115.72 +15.9 140 Evergrande Real Estate 3333.HK 8.61 +54.9 1.24 -81.1 79.1 +65.8 70 China Overseas Land

& Investment 0688.HK 6.76 -6.6 3.50 -35.2 81.6 +38.9 80 Poly Real Estate Group 600048.SS 5.42 -39.2 4.90 -27.9 67.6 +18.3 80 Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK 4.40 -13.7 2.50 -28.6 39.4 +29.0 43 Longfor Properties 0960.HK 4.38 -11.5 3.01 -25.7 35.6 +28.6 40 Greentown China Holdings 3900.HK 2.10 -66.0 3.00 -41.0 30.7 -34.4 55 China Resources Land 1109.HK 3.24 +13.6 2.74 +3.4 30.1 +51.0 30 Shimao Property Holdings 0813.HK 2.20 -37.0 1.70 -51.4 28.5 +4.8 36 Agile Property Holdings 3383.HK 3.30 -39.0 1.80 -35.7 28.0 +10.0 37 Guangzhou R&F Properties 2777.HK 2.05 -18.0 2.81 -37.0 26.3 -6.0 40 Gemdale Corp 600383.SS 2.67 +3.8 3.80 -15.7 26.2 +7.0 40 Sino-Ocean Land Holdings 3377.HK 2.70 +4.0 2.20 +10.0 23.9 +31.0 30 (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan in HONG KONG and Yan Jiang in BEIJING; editing by Chris Lewis)