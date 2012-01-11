By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG, Jan 11 Chinese developers generally posted dismal sales in December, as the mainland property market slowed, with the exception of a large leap in sales at Country Garden. That helped propel Country Garden past its full-year target on sales.

Evergrande Real Estate Group and Chinese Overseas Land & Investment also hit their targets for 2011. But other big developers, including the largest by value of sales, China Vanke, fell short of their reported sales goal for the year.

A Reuters poll released Tuesday showed market watchers expect China's average home prices will fall between 10 and 20 percent in 2012. The cities of Ordos, Wenzhou and Beijing will likely see declines of at least 20 percent.

Analysts expect developers to cut prices early in 2012, to spur sales. The central government is expected to keep its purchase restrictions in place, the poll showed, but Beijing may tweak policy later in the year if prices fall too sharply.

Here are the sales figures for December and for 2011 of the major Chinese developers. China Overseas Land's tally converts to 70.8 billion yuan ($11.21 billion) at the current exchange rate, suggesting Poly Real Estate Group moved past it into third place in terms of value of sales for last year.

Most major developers saw sizeable gains for the full year in terms of sales, although Greentown China saw a substantial decline. The company has been selling off assets and is changing its focus to a "light asset" model.

(Sales revenues in billions of yuan, or billions of HK$ for China Overseas Land & Investment; percent change from a year ago)

Company RIC December Percent 2011 Percent 2011

Sales Change Sales Change Target

China Vanke 000002.SZ 5.82 -30.3 121.5 +12.4 140 Evergrande Real Estate 3333.HK 1.28 -52.6 80.4 +59.4 70 Poly Real Estate Group 600048.SS 5.62 -37.7 73.2 +10.7 80 China Overseas Land

& Investment 0688.HK 5.50 -34.5 87.1 +29.8 80 Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK 3.80 +52.0 43.2 +31.0 43 Longfor Properties 0960.HK 2.65 -52.5 38.3 +14.8 40 Greentown China Holdings 3900.HK 5.70 -44.1 33.1 -38.8 55 ($1 = 7.7661 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan in Hong Kong and Langi Chiang in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)