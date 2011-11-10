HONG KONG Nov 10 October sales figures reported by Chinese developers confirm that the mainland property market is experiencing a sharp slowdown, in part because of an extended government campaign aimed at curbing earlier sharp price rises.

China Overseas Land & Investment , the largest Chinese developer by market capitalization, said on Thursday that property sales last month totalled HK$6.8 billion, down 6.6 percent from the same month last year.

It was a relatively strong performance compared with its peers, though. Poly Real Estate said this week that October sales fell 39 percent from a year ago, the same rate of decline experienced by Agile Property Holdings .

The slump alarms market watchers, who fear even worse declines may be ahead as Beijing's home-purchase restrictions bite.

"Early October data has been worryingly weak for the seasonally strong part of the year," ANZ's credit-trading team wrote in a market commentary on Thursday.

The quiet property market has caused inventories to rise, up 29 percent in the third quarter from year-ago levels, according to Knight Frank. New-home sales in the 20 top Chinese cities fell 17 percent in the third quarter, compared with the 2010 period.

The sluggish sales are increasing funding pressure on developers and forcing them to cut prices to keep cash flowing, the property brokerage said.

Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, the three most expensive property markets in China, all saw drops of at least 18 percent in new home sales volume in the third quarter from a year ago, Knight Frank said. The backlog of unsold property in Hangzhou has almost doubled in a year and is also rising fast in Tianjin, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Haikou, Nanjing, Wuxi and Ningbo, it added.

Property prices have fallen during the past two months in China, according to the China Real Estate Index System . That shows that a series of restrictions put in place by the government since 2009 are beginning to have an effect.

"The outlook is still pretty uncertain, so buyers are staying on the sidelines," said Wee Liat Lee, property analyst at Samsung Securities.

Premier Wen Jiabao has repeatedly said Beijing will not loosen its policies until home prices fall to "a reasonable level." [ID: nL4E7M902H]

With inflation slowing on the mainland, some economists say the government may ease credit and fiscal policy, although the timing is uncertain. Beijing will likely target such easing to help small businesses while aiming to avoid stimulus to the property sector, but any injection of liquidity would have a trickle-down effect.

"That will put a floor to this downturn," Lee said. "I do see possibly a turning point into the second quarter."

The bonds of many developers are trading at distressed levels. For instance, the debt of SPG Land maturing in 2016 is trading at 60 cents on the dollar despite its 32 percent yield. Hopson Development bonds coming due next November are at 86 cents on the dollar, pricing in significant risk despite their short time horizon.

As a state-owned enterprise, COLI "remains one of the few safe havens amidst an accelerated decline in the sector, but sector technicals remain extremely weak and real risk of 1-2 defaults lower down the credit spectrum causing spread contagion right to the top," according to the note from ANZ's credit team.

With markets slumping across Asia on Thursday, COLI's shares fell 4.9 percent, but were still the top performer of the seven developers in the Hang Seng index.

There were no gainers among the 66 developers listed in Hong Kong's property and construction sector, with Agile shares leading decliners with a drop of 8.8 percent. Poly shares fell 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Ken Wills)