By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG, Feb 14 Mainland property developers have seen sales plunge in January, with business off by more than half for the bulk of home builders, compared with the same month in 2011.

Business was particularly poor last month because of the Lunar New Year holiday, a slow time for sales. The festival fell in January in 2012, but was in February last year.

Danny Bao, China property analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets, expects sales to be weak in the first half of the year, though the rate of decline should moderate after February.

"We will hopefully see some improvement in March," Bao said, with the pace of decline shrinking to single digits. "You want to see sequential improvement. The second half will be very close to last year's figures," he added.

This year may prove to be a mirror image of 2011, when sales were strong in the first half of the year but suffered as it wore on, with the mainland's austerity measures deterring home buyers.

Daiwa anticipates a 10 percent drop in overall sales volume this year, with the biggest developers winning market share off smaller competitors. Bao also expects a drop of 10 percent in Chinese home prices, which have now fallen for five straight months, according to a private survey.

Evergrande Real Estate Group anticipates essentially flat sales for the year ahead, while luxury-home developer Chinese Overseas Land & Investment is predicting its sales will slide 8 percent in a year it admits will be "challenging" for developers. Most other developers are waiting until they report earnings in March to announce their 2012 sales target. China Vanke does not typically disclose its target publicly, so the target given here is an analyst's estimate.

Here are the January sales for the major Chinese developers that have reported so far. China Overseas Land's figures convert to 3.2 billion yuan ($508 million) for January and 70.7 billion yuan ($11.2 billion) for 2011 at the current exchange rate.

(Sales revenues in billions of yuan, or billions of HK$ for China Overseas Land & Investment; percent change from a year ago)

Company RIC January Percent 2011 Percent 2012

Sales Change Sales Change Target

China Vanke 000002.SZ 12.2 -39.0 121.5 +12.4 120* Evergrande Real Estate 3333.HK 2.22 -77.3 80.4 +59.4 80 China Overseas Land

& Investment 0688.HK 3.90 -50.0 87.1 +29.8 80 Longfor Properties 0960.HK 1.18 -72.3 38.3 +14.8 na Shimao Property Holdings 0813.HK 0.91 -70.0 30.7 +0.7 na Guangzhou R&F Properties 2777.HK 1.23 -57.0 30.0 -6.8 na

* Analyst forecast ($1 = 6.2971 Chinese yuan)