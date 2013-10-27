BRIEF-Yang Guang to sell property management unit in Beijing for 316 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell property management unit in Beijing for 316.0 million yuan ($45.76 million)
SHANGHAI Oct 27 Shanghai will increase the supply of affordable housing following home price rises in September, Vice Mayor Yang Xiong said on Sunday.
Yang also told a press conference in Shanghai that the city would crack down on illegal activities in the real estate market, without giving details. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Says it signs agreement to transfer unit's debts worth 650 million yuan ($94.19 million) to Citic Trust
* GPIF's domestic bond underweights target for 1st time (Adds quotes, details on investments)