HONG KONG, Sept 27 China's property developers are likely to suffer from severe liquidity pressures if sales decline by about a third next year, ratings agency Standard and Poor's said on Tuesday.

"We view a 30 percent decline in sales next year as unlikely. However, our sensitivity analysis suggests that this is the point at which many developers, including some large rated players, will feel a severe liquidity strain," S&P's credit analyst Bei Fu said in a statement.

S&P's base case for 2011 is for developers' contract sales to average 25-30 percent growth.

The ratings agency said it did not expect any material decline in sales for developers in 2012, partly because of developers' higher investments over the past two years that has increased inventories for sale. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)