HONG KONG, Sept 23 Shares in China's property
firms rose on Tuesday after official media reported plans by one
of the country's major state banks to ease rules on mortgage
lending as part of government steps to boost the flagging real
estate market.
At 0221 GMT, shares of China's largest residential developer
China Vanke Co rose 1.6 percent in Shenzhen, while
smaller competitor China Resources Land jumped 2.6
percent and Greentown China gained 1.6 percent.
The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday
that one of China's top four state banks plans to relax rules on
mortgage lending, which came a day after 21st Century Business
Herald cited unidentified sources as saying that China's "Big
Four" banks would ease home lending in a move orchestrated by
regulators.
China's new home prices fell in August for a fourth straight
month and declines spread to a record number of cities,
according to data last week. Many Chinese cities have relaxed
home purchase restrictions as local governments seek to support
a key pillar of the economy.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)