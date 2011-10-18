(For a previous digest, please see )

BEIJING Oct 18 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy, accounting for about 10 percent of GDP. Its buoyancy has stirred concerns a bubble could be brewing, leading the government to take a variety of steps since late 2009 to rein in home prices.

REUTERS NEWS

Oct 18 -- Average housing inflation in 70 major Chinese cities dipped to 3.5 percent in September from a year earlier, down from August's 4.1 percent, according to Reuters calculations using latest official data.

Oct 18 -- Property group New World Development Co Ltd and its unit New World China Land Ltd plan to raise up to a total of $2.15 billion via rights issues to fund development and investment of property projects and for working capital.

Oct 18 -- InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has signed 12 contracts for its new China hotel brand with the first opening of the new brand expected in late 2012 or early 2013, its China head said.

Oct 12 -- China's southern city of Foshan said it would temporarily suspend the relaxation of home purchase restrictions just hours after it became the first in the country to announce the measures.

Oct 11 -- Property developer Shui On Land Ltd has returned to the loan market for the second time this year with an up to US$410m deal to refinance existing debt and fund expansion, banking sources said.

Oct 11 -- Concerns about a bubble in China's residential property market are spreading to the commercial real estate sector at a time when developers are upping their exposure, and the country's insurance industry is poised to invest huge sums into the space.

Oct 10 -- China Vanke , the country's biggest homebuilder, said property sales revenue fell 12 percent in September to 12.5 billion yuan ($2.0 billion), a second successive monthly fall, reflecting government efforts to cool the property market.

Oct 10 -- Franklin Templeton Real Asset Advisors (FTRAA) is cautious on investing in China but sees opportunities in picking up prime Japanese assets from distressed owners, a senior executive said.

DATA

-- China started construction of 9.86 million affordable housing units in the first nine months, well on track to fulfill its full-year target of 10 million units, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said.

-- Beijing sold two land parcels with combined area of 56,318 square meters at a total price of 242 million yuan on Oct 8 for commercial property near its international airport.

-- Longfor Properties posted a month-on-month rise of 31.8 percent in contracted property sales to 4.2 billion yuan in September.

-- China's southern city of Guangzhou plans to sell 52 pieces of land in the rest of this year, versus total supply of 41 land lots as of the end of Oct 8.

-- More than 90 percent of Chinese cities suffered a fall in home transactions in the first seven days of October, a holiday week, compared with the same period last year. The transaction in Shenzhen during Oct 1-7 was only one-tenth of that of the same period in 2010, according to a private property data provider CRIC.

-- Grade A office rental prices in Beijing rose 10.7 percent in the third quarter from three months earlier, amid on short supply, to 227 yuan per square meter per month, while sales prices rose 6.9 percent during the period to 46,951 yuan per square meter, according to global real estate consultancy DTZ.

CHINESE PRESS

Oct 17 -- Each urban dweller in Erdos of China's northern coal-rich Inner Mongolia region has 3-4 home units on average. The city, with 650,000 population, sold 10 million square meters of new homes in 2010. (Shanghai Morning Post)

Oct 17 -- Chinese banks in Beijing and Shanghai raised mortgage rates by 5-10 percent more than the government-set benchmark for first-home buyers, while some banks in Guangzhou raised the rates by 20-30 percent. (Beijing News)

Oct 16 -- Beijing must watch out for a possible relaxation of property tightening measures by some local governments after their revenues from property related taxes and land sales fell sharply amid the campaign to curb housing inflation. (Xinhua News Agency)

Oct 10 -- About 40 percent of home buyers in Guangzhou paid full prices in September due to tightening credit, up from a usual rate of 30 percent. (Information Times)

Oct 8 -- Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No 3 PC brand, has set up a venture with registered capital of 200 million yuan to invest in senior housing. (Economic Observer)

IN THEIR WORDS

-- "Home prices will continue to trend down in the fourth quarter, but a steep decline is unlikely." (Chen Zhi, deputy secretary-general of Beijing Real Estate Association)

-- "As long as China continues property tightening measures, home prices will fall sharply. Some developers are putting up their last ditch struggle." (Yu Fenghui, a micro blogger) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills)