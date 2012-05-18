(For a previous issue, please click )
BEIJING May 18 Here is a look at the latest
news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.
Investment in the property sector accounted for 13 percent
of China's gross domestic product in 2011.
In response to soaring prices, Beijing has rolled out an
array of measures since late 2009 to rein in property
speculation and has won some success. House prices have fallen
from record highs since October, 2011.
But China's vows to keep its property curbs in place have
fueled worries that they may further drag on an economy that is
already cooling, and saddle banks with more bad loans.
REUTERS NEWS
May 18 - Chinese home prices fell 1.2 percent for a second
month in April from a year earlier, a trend likely to continue
as the government has already reaffirmed efforts to pull them
back to what it calls "reasonable levels" to ease social
discontent.
May 17 - China will stick to its stance of curbing
speculative property demand while supporting purchases for home
use, the housing ministry said, dashing hopes of policy
relaxation despite slowing economic growth.
May 17 - Chinese property developer Shui On Land Ltd
has no plans to acquire new sites any time soon as it
expects no major relaxation in government efforts to curb real
estate speculation until 2013, its chief executive Freddy Lee
said.
May 15 - China's insurance regulator will allow insurers to
invest in a wider range of corporate bonds and relax limits on
equity and real estate investment, granting them greater freedom
to seek higher returns and play a stronger role in the financial
system.
May 14 - China Vanke, the country's biggest
listed property developer by sales, has agreed to pay HK$1.1
billion ($142 million)for a 74 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed
Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd, the company announced.
May 11 - China's annual real estate investment growth slowed
to the lowest pace since the global financial crisis, official
data showed, stoking expectations that curbs on the property
market may be eased.
May 8 - China's eastern city of Yangzhou announced that it
would subsidise purchases of fully furnished homes, a move that
appears to contravene Beijing's two-year campaign to curb
speculation and rein in housing inflation.
DATA
- China's Ministry of Finance said it dispatched special
funds of 10.5 billion yuan recently to help local governments
build low-rental homes and 21.2 billion yuan to help rebuild
shanty towns.
- China plans land supply of 172,600 hectares for housing
construction in 2012, up 21.3 percent from 2011's actual amount
of state land sold to developers, the Ministry of Land and
Resources said.
- China's outstanding trust funds to the property sector hit
687 billion yuan at the end of March, down 0.24 percent from the
end of 2011, marking the first fall since 2010, data from the
China Trust Association showed.
- China's capital city of Beijing has rejected 14,000
families' applications to buy homes since February 2011 as they
do not meet purchase requirements and first-time home buyers now
account for 90 percent of total home purchasers, local housing
bureau said.
- A total of 7,000 hectare of land was illegally used as
collateral to get 56 billion yuan ($8.87 billion) of loans in
2011, the Ministry of Land and Resources said, after an
investigation covering 31 cities.
- China Overseas sold Everbright Mall in Chinese
southern city of Guangzhou to Pramerica Real Estate Investors in
a deal worth $318 million, broker Jones Lang LaSalle said in a
statement.
- Property projects from abroad accounted for about 20
percent of total exhibited in the Shanghai Real Estate Spring
Fair from April 29 to May 2, Colliers International cited the
organizer as saying in a report.
CHINESE PRESS
May 15 - Shanghai issued new rules to prohibit unmarried
residents from buying a second home as part of the government's
efforts to close loopholes in previous purchase restrictions.
(China Securities Journal)
May 8 - Chinese cities of Shenyang and Guangzhou joined
others in making it easier for first-time home buyers to borrow
from housing provident funds, which offer much lower mortgage
rate than banks. (Shanghai Securities News)
May 7 - Some housing projects in Beijing that raised prices
recently suffered a slump in transactions. (Beijing Youth Daily)
May 6 - More and more banks in China's southern city of
Shenzhen have started to offer discounts on mortgage rates to
first-time home buyers, to as low as 15 percent off the
benchmark rate. (Southern Metropolitan Daily)
May 5 - The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has
suspended mortgage rate discount to first-time home buyers and
raised it back to benchmark level, although other banks are
still offering 15 percent off. (Shanghai Morning Post)
May 4 - The average home sale price of Vanke, China's top
developer by sales, hit a 32-month low of 9,700 yuan per square
metre in April, the company said. (China Business News)
THEY SAID
- "Currently, China still has large and authentic housing
demand for families' own use. Developers still have room to cut
prices and boost sales, however the room for housing investors
and speculators has largely been squeezed." (Zhang Xiaohong,
vice head of property market supervision at the Ministry of
Housing and Urban-Rural Development)
- "If housing new starts continue to fall, it will probably
affect market supply next year. However, the problem of supply
does not deserve too much attention so far." (Cai Suisheng, head
of Guangdong Real Estate Association)
