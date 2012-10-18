(For a previous issue, please click ) BEIJING, Oct 18 Beijing has been working for more than two years to cool red-hot property prices but the campaign may now be adding to stress on the cooling economy and could offset the impact of any fresh policy easing. Investment in the property sector accounted for 14.4 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2012. Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market. REUTERS NEWS Oct 18 - Home prices in China were broadly flat last month from August, calculations based on official data showed, halting two months of upticks in a sign that government efforts to maintain strict controls on speculative activity are working. Oct 17 - Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China will keep restrictions on the property market, dispelling any suggestion that the government would allow a rebound in the housing market by relaxing purchase restrictions. Oct 12 - China had started construction on 7.2 million affordable homes by the end of September, completing 97 percent of the full one-year target, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said. Oct 9 - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said its September sales fell 4 percent to 12 billion yuan ($1.92 billion) from the same period a year ago. Oct 9 - Average home prices in China's 100 big cities edged up for a fourth straight month in September, a private survey showed, reinforcing signs of a mild recovery as the government seeks to boost growth while avoiding a real estate bubble. Oct 8 - China will add 5 billion yuan ($799.42 million)of funding to help build public housing projects and revamp shanty towns, the finance ministry said. DATA - The average price of high-end homes in Beijing was 40,994 yuan ($6,600) per square metre in the third quarter, up 7.4 percent from the second quarter, according to data from property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle. - China's land supply for property development fell 12.5 percent in the first nine months from a year ago, data from the Ministry of Land and Resources showed. - Land sales revenues from China's top 10 cities leapt 124 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months, but were still down 28 percent from a year ago, according to data from local consultant Home Link. - China's eastern Auhui province has started building 402,200 units of public homes as of the end of September, hitting its annual construction target of 400,000 in 2012, said the Ministry of Finance. - China's Vanke Co Ltd, Poly Real Estate (Group) Co and China Overseas Land & Investment are the top 3 developers by sales revenues in the first nine months, according to CRIC, a private consultancy. CHINESE PRESS Oct 12 - China's domestic land market has yet to fully recover and land prices will keep rising slightly in the coming months, said officials from the Ministry of Land and Resources. (China Securities Journal) Oct 11 - City authorities in Shanghai sold a land parcel at a record high of 4.5 billion yuan ($719.48 million)in an auction.(Real Estate Times) Oct 11 - China's county governments will have the authority to approve new home sales in future as part of efforts to simplify procedures, the State Council said. (China Securities Journal) Oct 10 - Wang Jianlin, chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, topped China's 2012 rich list -- or the Hurun Rich List -- for real estate with wealth totalling 45 billion yuan. (China Daily) Oct 6 - China's southwestern city of Guiyang has started offering non-local first-home buyers equal access to education, health and other services compared with local residents to spur sales. (Xinhua) THEY SAID -- "Restrictions on the property market have seen initial success, but the market is still not stable." (Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted as saying in state news agency Xinhua) -- "China will continue to crack down on land hoarding by real estate developers to ensure stability in the land market." (Xu Shaoshi, the Minister of Land and Resources, said in a recent meeting.) ($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)