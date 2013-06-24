BEIJING, June 24 Here is a look at the latest
news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.
Property investment accounted for 11 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2013 and it
affects 40 other industries.
REUTERS NEWS
JUNE 19 - Wanda Group, China's largest commercial real estate
developer, aims to invest about $1 billion to build a five-star
hotel in New York as its third major investment outside its home
market, Chairman Wang Jianlin said.
JUNE 18 - China's home price rises slowed for a second straight
month in May from the previous month, in a sign that Beijing's
attempts to bring stability to a frothy property market are
having some effect.
JUNE 5 - Chinese developer China Overseas Land and Investment
Ltd was the winning bidder for two residential sites
in Hong Kong, bidding a total HK$4.54 billion ($584.96 million),
the Hong Kong government said in a statement.
JUNE 5 - China Vanke, the country's largest real
estate developer, said that it sold 14.16 billion yuan ($2.3
billion) worth of property in May, up 32.1 percent from the
previous year.
JUNE 3 - Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose
for the 12th straight month in May, a private survey showed on
Monday, though the pace of increase slowed in a sign that
government steps to cool the property market may be having an
effect.
DATA
-- Chinese property sales in May increased 28 percent from a
year earlier in area terms, moderating from a rise of 40 percent
in April, but still keeping a robust growth pace, according to
statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics.
-- Total land area bought by developers fell 13.1 percent in the
first five months from a year earlier, accelerating from a drop
of 8.6 percent in January-April, the NBS data showed.
-- New home prices in China's 288 major cities rose 9.7 percent
in May from a year ago, the sixth straight year-on-year rise,
according to the China Primary Home Price 288 index, which is
published by a real estate services company E-House China.
-- A total of 3.81 million, or about 29 percent, of the existing
13.21 million homes in Beijing are unoccupied, the 21st Century
Business Herald said on June 17, citing a report by local
police.
CHINESE PRESS
JUNE 18 - Local governments of Beijing, Shenzhen, Nanjing and
Hangzhou have submitted their draft proposals for taxing owners
of spacious or multiple homes to the State Council, sources
said. (China Securities Journal)
JUNE 17 - Beijing changed pre-sale rules, demanding developers
of spacious homes, commercial and office buildings finish
construction of at least seven floors before applying to start
sales. However, developers of small-unit homes can still
pre-sell projects even if they only dig a hole on the ground.
(Beijing News)
JUNE 17 - Some Chinese developers are delaying the sales of
newly built homes, betting on future price rises. Also,
prolonged local government approval processes for projects give
excuses to postpone sales. (Economic Information Daily)
JUNE 14 - The capital, Beijing, has rationed approvals for sales
of homes priced above 40,000 yuan per square meter, sources
said. (21st Century Business Herald)
JUNE 14 - Shanghai Zhangjiang High-Tech Industrial Development
Zone has allowed lower-level administrative offices to approve
any use for land with a plot ratio below 2.0, and to approve
changes of land use between industrial, warehouse, research and
development, a move that will improve land use efficiency and
cut red tape. (China Business News)
JUNE 14 - The average price of high-end homes in Beijing,
defined as priced above 50,000 yuan per square metre, hit a
17-month high of 53,329 yuan per square metre in May due to
tight supply, according to data from Yahao Real Estate Selling &
Consulting Solution Agency. (China Securities Journal)
JUNE 13 - Only about 50 cities have joined a unified national
database for housing provident funds, versus a government target
of linking 100 major cities together by the end of 2012. (China
Radio)
THEY SAID
-- "It's hard to bring down home prices in Beijing and Shanghai.
The problem for them is not to bring down prices but how to make
the rising pace slower." (Wang Shi, president of Vanke)
-- "One important focus of property tax reform is to levy tax on
existing homes, most of which will be high-end expensive homes."
(Jia Kang, head of the Finance Ministry's think-tank.)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)