BEIJING, July 26 Here is a look at the latest
news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.
Property investment accounted for 11 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2013 and it
impacts on 40 other industries.
REUTERS NEWS
JULY 18 - The pace of China's month-on-month home price rises
edged down for a third straight month in June though the
year-on-year gains were the strongest this year, underlining the
challenges facing Beijing's near four-year-old campaign to tame
housing inflation.
JULY 16 - China's land prices are expected to rise further in
the third quarter this year after picking up in the second, the
Ministry of Land and Resources said, fuelling market
expectations that a rebound in home prices may be
sustained.
JULY 15 - Growth in real estate investment in China slowed in
the first half of this year, dragging on the broader economy,
while property sales cooled but were still at relatively high
levels due to strong housing demand.
JULY 10 - Chinese property developer Poly Real Estate Group
said its first-half profit rose 35
percent.
JULY 9 - The new Chinese owner of the landmark Lloyd's Building
in London could face the financial burden of an empty building
as the insurance market considers a move out of its
high-maintenance home.
JULY 5 - China Vanke Co Ltd posted flat June
property sales, down from May's brisk sales pace as Beijing's
efforts to cool a frothy real estate market took
hold.
JULY 1 - China's property inflation moderated slightly in June
on a monthly basis, private surveys showed, a rare show of
results for Beijing's near four-year-old effort to stabilise
frothy house prices.
DATA
-- China could outpace the United States by 2014 as the world's
wealthiest built-asset nation as China is forecast to reach
$75.7 trillion in built assets by 2022, according to a study
from consultancy EC Harris.
-- Almost 90 percent of Chinese families have full or partial
ownership of the homes they live in, a higher proportion than in
the United States, the UK and Germany. Over 10 percent have two
units or more, according to a report by Peking University.
-- China invested 495 billion yuan ($81 billion) in affordable
housing in the first half of this year, completing 2.36 million
units and starting the construction of another 4.4 million, data
from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development showed.
-- Developer Longfor Properties sold 22.4 billion yuan
worth of property in the first six months of the year, up 28
percent from the same period a year ago.
CHINESE PRESS
JULY 24 - Beijing authorities sold a land parcel at a record
high price of over 46,000 yuan per square meter.(Beijing News)
JULY 22 - Shanghai authorities will sell a land parcel with the
starting bid price at a record high of 17.5 billion
yuan.(Securities Times)
JULY 17 - China is studying the possible expansion of a property
tax pilot scheme, the State Administration of Taxation
said.(Xinhua)
JULY 11 - China may loosen refinancing restrictions for property
developers conditionally, analysts said. (China Security
Journal)
JULY 8 - China's capital needs 150,000 yuan in compensation for
every person moved out of buildings of historical heritage, the
Beijing municipal government said in a report. (Beijing News)
JULY 8 - Major Chinese listed property companies, including
China Vanke and Poly Real Estate, reported strong
sales for June, a sign that the property market remains robust
despite official efforts to cool it.(China Securities Journal)
THEY SAID
-- "Everyone is talking about rising home prices but quite a
number of cites face issues of surplus housing and some see
insufficient land supply." (Lou Jiwei, China's finance minister
told Xinhua on July 20)
-- "If we do not change the current land system, the deficient
supply of land resources will push home prices higher" (Ren
Zhiqiang, chairman of Huayuan Property, on Weibo microblogging
site)
($1 = 6.1347 Chinese yuan)
