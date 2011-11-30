(For a previous digest, please see )

BEIJING Nov 30 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy, accounting for about 10 percent of GDP. In response to soaring prices, the government has taken an array of measures since late 2009 to curb growth in the sector, but the delicate application of economic levers has raised separate concerns that the government moves could destabilise the market.

REUTERS NEWS

Nov 29 - Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. (CIC) and private equity firm Blackstone Group have invested in a joint venture with mainland property developer Greentown China , a source close to the deal said.

Nov 28 - The capital city Beijing broadened its definition of a "normal residence" for the purpose of calculating tax breaks and other policies, a move seen as likely to support the struggling property sector.

Nov 28 - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, may place its $5.3 billion projects in China into a real estate investment trust, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper said, quoting a company executive.

Nov 28 - China must boost state spending on affordable housing and study the idea of selling bonds to pay for construction, Vice Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday, adding that China should continue measures to calm property prices.

Nov 22 - PTiFund, a Shenzhen-based private equity firm backed by Hong Kong-listed developer Top Spring International Holdings Ltd, said it has raised 500 million yuan ($79 million) after its first round of fund raising.

DATA

- China is expected to supply a total of 170,000 hectares of land for all types of property this year, up 10 percent from 2010, the Ministry of Land and Resources said. China had supplied 118,000 hectares of land in the first three quarters.

- China's land supply for residential property rose 13.4 percent in the first nine months from a year ago to 88,300 hectares, Ministry of Land and Resources data showed.

- China's property trust totalled 680 billion yuan by the end of September, up from 432 billion yuan at the end of last year, according to data from the China Trustee Association .

CHINESE PRESS

Nov 29 - Official restrictions on home purchases in about 10 cities are likely to be extended to 2012 after they lapse in December, said Wang Juelin, a deputy director at the policy research department of the housing ministry. (China Securities Journal)

Nov 27 - A local official denied an earlier media report of a property market collapse in Erdos, Inner Mongolia, saying home prices were still hovering around 8,000 yuan per square meter in the central area. (Caijing)

Nov 22 - Seven big Chinese developers have started to cut prices, including Vanke, Poly, China Overseas and Guangzhou R&F, and other smaller players are following suit. (Economic Information Daily)

Nov 22 - A total of 29 new property projects will come on the market in December in Beijing, adding to record-high inventory levels and putting further downward pressure on prices. (Beijing Times)

IN THEIR WORDS

- "China's biggest potential to boost domestic demand is urbanisation, but overly high home prices will rein in the pace of urbanisation." (Vice Premier Li Keqiang said in a visit to affordable housing projects in Hebei province in late Nov)

- "China's property market must not collapse. Home prices must not fall by a large margin. Otherwise, risks associated with local government financing vehicles will really emerge, because a large amount of their debt payment depends on land sales." (Huang Jifa, deputy head of investment banking at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, said on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing on Nov 24) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Aileen Wang; Editing by Ken Wills)