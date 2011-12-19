(For a previous digest, please see )

BEIJING Dec 19 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy, accounting for about 10 percent of GDP. In response to soaring prices, the government has taken an array of measures since late 2009 to curb growth in the sector, but the delicate application of economic levers has raised separate concerns that the government moves could destabilise the market.

REUTERS NEWS

Dec 18 - China's November housing inflation hit its lowest level this year, a victory for Beijing's campaign to ward off property bubbles as it steadily eases monetary policy to aim for a soft landing in the world's second-largest economy.

Dec 13 - Two of China's largest developers, Evergrande and Agile Property, have not bought any land since the middle of the year, the companies said, and are biding their time before resuming acquisitions as the mainland's property market corrects.

Dec 9 - China's real estate investment growth slowed in November, while sales revenue fell for the second month in a row, boding ill for the world's second-largest economy even as the euro zone debt crisis hurts its exports.

Dec 9 - China must maintain its policy stance against property speculation to drive money back into the real economy, or else it faces the risk of home prices rebounding, senior government economists wrote in comments published in the official People's Daily.

Dec 2 - The falling property prices in Ordos, a city in China's Inner Mongolia off the back of a thriving coal industry, offers Chinese policymakers a warning sign of an abrupt and too steep a slowdown in the real estate sector, risking a hard landing of the broad economy.

Dec 2 - Chinese home prices are at a turning point and banks are concerned about a possible "chain reaction" if they were to fall by 20 percent, the central bank said.

DATA

- Commercial real estate transactions in Beijing fell by 27 percent in the first 11 months from a year ago to 8.19 million square meters, the lowest in a decade, local official data showed.

- November Commercial home transactions in Shanghai were the lowest of the same month in the past six years at 491,200 square meters, and lower than 700,000 square meters recorded in November 2008 at the climax of global financial crisis, local official data showed.

- Beijing's land revenues fell 51.4 percent in the first 11 months from a year ago to 37.26 billion yuan. In the country's 130 cities, land revenues fell to 1.2 trillion yuan in the first 11 months, down from 1.7 trillion yuan in the same period last year, according to real estate consultancy Centaline.

CHINESE PRESS

Dec 9 - CapitaLand has agreed to sell its 100 percent stake in Shanghai CapitaLand Xin Chuang Real Estate Development to an unspecified buyer for 852 million yuan. (Shanghai Business News)

Dec 7 - A total of 23 property trusts were launched in November, raising an average of 226 million yuan each, compared with about 50 funds at the peak time of May to July, data from Howbuy Fund Research Centre showed. (Guangzhou Daily)

Dec 7 - A survey by Allianz China Life Insurance Co showed Chinese rich families on average own 3.3 homes as well as 1.69 million liquid assets. Property accounts for 60-80 percent of their total assets.(Beijing Morning Post)

Dec 4 - Mortgage borrowers may wait a shorter while and enjoy lower rates as the central bank cut banks' required reserves, enabling them to channel more loans to them. (Guangzhou Daily)

Dec 2 - Greentown, troubled by a regulatory check on its trust financing, has 40 million square meters of land reserves shown in its interim report and is in talks to sell some for debt repayment as sales fell. (China Business News)

Dec 1 - China's central city of Wuhan widened the definition of "modest" homes, enabling 70 percent of home owners to enjoy a tax break. (China Business News)

IN THEIR WORDS

- "In 2008, the winter of China's property market was as cold as minus 20 degrees, but it lasted only 10 minutes. Now in 2011, it may only be minus 10 degrees, but it will continue for hours." (Cao Jing, deputy general manager of Ziwei Real Estate in Xi'an, was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying)

- "The property tightening campaign has entered a critical stage. Although we have seen signs of price drops, the trend is not solid yet. So we need to keep the measures in place for awhile." (Wang Rongwu, a director at the local housing bureau of Beijing, told a media briefing) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards)