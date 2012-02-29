(For a previous issue, please click )

BEIJING Feb 29 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy and real estate investment accounted for 13 percent of gross domestic product last year.

In response to soaring prices, the government has taken an array of measures since late 2009 to curb growth in the sector, but the delicate application of economic levers has raised separate concerns that the government moves could destabilise the market.

REUTERS NEWS

Feb 29 - Reuters' visit to Shijiazhuang, a northern Chinese city, showed affordable housing construction is on track but some buildings are workers' and teachers' dormitories reclassified as affordable homes.

Feb 28 - Chinese mainlanders account for 20-40 percent of foreign property investors to date in Vancouver, Toronto, London and Singapore, a new report from real estate consultants Colliers International said.

Feb 24 - China has told local governments to reform the controversial residency permit, or hukou, system proactively but cautiously as part of efforts to increase rural migration to towns and small cities, a top level government notice showed.

Feb 23 - China's policy-induced property slowdown has put the central and local governments on a $320 billion collision course in one of the economy's biggest growth-generating sectors.

DATA

- China had total stock of over 400,000 hectare of land that the governments had sold to developers but were not constructed to give actual property supply at the end of 2011. It is more than China's combined land supply in the past three years, according to the Ministry of Land and Resources.

- China land supply for property use was 135,900 hectares in 2011, as compared with its target of 218,000 hectares set in the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

- China started construction on 10.43 million affordable homes and finished 4.32 units in 2011.

- Shanghai has a record high of 65,149 unsold new homes as of Feb. 29, and Beijing also has a record high of 334,158 inventory, according to their local housing bureau.

- Shanghai aims to remove 150,000 families now living in the city centre for renovation during 2011 and 2015, according to its 12th Five-Year plan.

CHINESE PRESS

Feb 29 - Shanghai stopped letting non-locals with residence permit of more than three years buy a second home in the city, one week after lifting the restriction. (China Securities Journal)

Feb 29 - Property transactions in Beijing were below the average monthly volume in the past 12 months, and reports about a rebound were not true. (Beijing Morning Post)

Feb 28 - China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has received an order from the State Council, China's cabinet, to carry out research on possible long-term policies to curb property speculation, according to a source close to the ministry. (21st Century Business Herald)

Feb 28 - A few Chinese developers offered to help home buyers pay part of their downpayment to cut purchasers' cost and get bank loans so as to eventually stimulate sales. However, some have given up after unsatisfactory results. (Beijing News)

Feb 23 - China's eastern Xiangshan county, in Zhejiang province, became the latest region to relax home purchase restrictions -- local families can now buy a third home with full payment, according to local developers and property agencies. (National Business Daily)

THEY SAID

- "If China does not control property bubble, once it bursts, the country cannot withstand. I truly hope tightening will continue." (Wang Shi, founder of Vanke, China's biggest developer by revenues, said in Hong Kong after a one-year study tour in the United States)

- "Administrative purchase restrictions can drive down home prices, but it's hard to guess the extent of the decline. The key to China's property controls is to decide what are reasonable levels for home prices." (Yu Muzhan, a Shanghai scholar, said in a commentary on Beijing News) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)