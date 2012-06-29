(For a previous issue, please click )

BEIJING, June 29 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

Beijing has been working for more than two years to cool red-hot property prices but the campaign may now be adding to stress on the cooling economy and could offset the impact of any fresh policy easing.

Investment in the property sector accounted for 13 percent of China's gross domestic product in 2011.

REUTERS NEWS

June 28 - Chinese commercial property developer SOHO China Ltd said it planned to buy back up to $200 million worth of shares as it felt its shares were undervalued given its strong balance sheet.

June 27 - Bank of China , Beijing's No 4 bank, said it was taking measures to control risk in property lending, which could dampen expectations for more loans to developers alongside China's monetary easing to boost growth.

June 26 - Longfor Properties, one of China's top ten developer's by sales, bought a major parcel of land in the southern city of Xiamen, the latest in a series of deals that raise hopes of a recovery in the sluggish property sector.

June 25 - China's annual growth target for 2012 looks increasingly in jeopardy as demand at home falters and Europe's debt crisis worsens. The economic slowdown could be more entrenched than expected as Beijing's property tightening measures dilute the impact of any fresh policy stimulus.

June 25 - China should raise taxes on home ownership to target speculators who had recently driven property prices to record highs, the State Information Centre, a government think tank, said.

June 22 - Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings agreed to pay 3.37 billion yuan ($529.52 million) in cash to buy stakes in property projects owned by debt-laden luxury home builder Greentown China.

June 22 - Evergrande Real Estate, China's No.2 property developer by sales, said it may take legal action against short seller Citron Research that accused it of fraud, bribery and financial irregularity, and may buy back some of its shares.

June 21 - China needs to maintain property market restrictions, senior government adviser Li Deshui was quoted as saying in local media, a day after the country's top advisory body called on the government to relax housing market curbs to bolster economic growth.

June 20 - China's top advisory body called on the government to relax property market restrictions to keep the economy growing, China Daily reported, marking the first time advisers have made such a proposal on the key Beijing policy.

DATA

- Almost 70 percent of Chinese residents in a central bank poll in the second quarter said home prices were "unacceptably high," yet 20 percent expect the cost to be even higher in the third quarter and 16 percent said they would choose property as an investment alternative.

- A central bank poll in the second quarter showed 15.7 percent of Chinese residents plan to buy homes in the next three months, up from 14.1 percent in the first quarter.

- China's housing provident funds totalled 2.1 trillion yuan as of the end of 2011, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

CHINESE PRESS

June 27 - Land sale revenues in Beijing totalled 14.5 billion yuan in the first half, down from 32.7 billion yuan in the first six months of 2011, data from Home Link showed. (Securities Daily)

June 26 - Local officials and bank executives in central Henan province denied that new property policies had been issued to boost housing transactions, adding that A 30 percent discount on mortgage loans were not seen. (China Business News)

June 25 - Some developers manipulated news that their projects were selling very well and the newspaper cited industry analysts as saying that sales could decline if developers raised prices. (China Securities Journal)

June 25 - Local housing and financial regulators in China's central Henan province issued new rules which instructed banks to offer 30 percent discount on mortgage loans and encouraged banks to actively lend to developers building ordinary homes. (Dahe Daily)

June 21 - Only 24 of the 40 designated cities will be able to connect their local home ownership registration system with a nationwide network by the end of June. (The Economic Observer)

THEY SAID

- "China has made two achievements in its property tightening efforts in more than two years. One is that it has squeezed out speculative demand and now 80-90 percent of people are buying homes to meet their own demand for living. Second is that the pace of home price rises have been contained." (Qin Hong, head of policy research institute, China Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, told a forum in Fuzhou, a southern Chinese city)

- "China's real estate investment growth will continue to moderate. This is both because of property policies and the supply-demand relations. China's real estate investment has hit its peak and unlikely to be expanded further." (Ba Shusong, a senior researcher at the Development Research Centre of China's State Council, the cabinet, was cited by Chongqing Business Daily as telling a forum in the western city) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills; Editing by Kim Coghill)