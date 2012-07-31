(For a previous issue, please click )

BEIJING, July 31 Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market. Beijing has been working for more than two years to cool red-hot property prices but the campaign may now be adding to stress on the cooling economy and could offset the impact of any fresh policy easing. Investment in the property sector accounted for 13.6 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first half of 2012.

REUTERS NEWS July 27 - Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties warned that it expects a significant drop in its first-half profit. July 24 - China sent its clearest signal yet that its crackdown on property speculation is here to stay by saying "inspection teams" would be sent to top cities to ensure restrictions on home purchases are enforced. July 24 - China's eastern city of Nanjing has started offering subsidies for some first-home buyers in a bid to spur sales, state media reported, as local governments seek to skirt Beijing's tough measures to tame the property market. July 20 - Local Chinese governments should not relax property purchase restrictions implemented by Beijing, the central government said, underlining official concerns about renewed inflationary pressures even as the broader economy slows. July 19 - China's bank lending to the real estate sector rebounded between April and June on recovering property sales and changing market sentiment, data from the central bank showed. July 19 - Investors are snapping up property near a proposed $45 billion business zone in the Chinese boom town of Shenzhen, betting that the government's plans to further open its capital markets with a "mini-Hong Kong" will spur real estate values.

DATA - Average home transactions in more than 30 cities where local governments relaxed property controls rose 40 percent in the first half from a year earlier, compared with an average rise of 1.3 percent in cities that kept policies unchanged during the period, according to a joint report by private consultancy China Real Estate Index Academy and the policy research centre of China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. - The transaction volume of high-end expensive homes in Beijing was up nearly 98 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier but the average price was down 15.5 percent, according to data from real estate consultancy DTZ.

CHINESE PRESS July 30 - China's capital city of Beijing revised up this year's target for affordable homes to 107,000 units, from a previous goal of 70,000, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said. (Beijing Times) July 30 - China should keep holding local officials responsible for any spike in housing inflation and stick to higher mortgage rates and downpayments for second-time home buyers to curb speculation, the newspaper said in an editorial. (People's Daily) July 30 - China should tighten lending to the property industry so as to cut the financial sector risk caused by any possible housing bubble, the paper said in an editorial.(Financial News) July 30 - China should expand a pilot property tax scheme beyond Shanghai and Chongqing to more cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou as soon as possible.(China Securities Journal) July 25 - China will probably raise taxes on existing home sales and it has other alternatives to curb speculation, such as levying taxes on unoccupied homes and expanding a property tax still on trial in Shanghai and Chongqing, the newspaper cited an unnamed source as saying. (China Securities Journal) July 21 - China Overseas Group bought a land parcel at a record high of more than 13,000 yuan ($2,000) a square metre in a heated auction in Tianjin. (Beijing News) THEY SAID -- "China's property tightening campaign faces increasing difficulties as the country must increase efforts to stabilise economic growth."(Zhu Zhongyi, vice chairman of China Real Estate Association, was quoted as saying by People's Daily) -- "As China's property market faces rising risk of a price rebound again, its property tightening efforts may fail to achieve its intended goal of containing the bubbly sector."(Gao Peiyong, a senior researcher of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)

