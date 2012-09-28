(Repeats to fix formatting)

BEIJING, Sept 28 Beijing has been working for more than two years to cool red-hot property prices but the campaign may now be adding to stress on the cooling economy and could offset the impact of any fresh policy easing.

Investment in the property sector accounted for 13.6 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first half of 2012.

- China's policymakers are very worried about the risk of a rebound in domestic home prices, said Chen Yulu, an academic adviser to the central bank said.

- Moody's said in a report it expected Chinese property sales to improve in the coming months as developers launch new projects during the traditionally peak seasons of September and October.

- China plans to stick to its tight property sector policies and a nationwide rebound in home prices remains unlikely, a senior official at the housing ministry said.

- China will expand its pilot property tax reform beyond Shanghai and Chongqing in an effort to cool rising housing prices, an official from the State Administration of Taxation said.

- Beijing sold new homes of 7,942 units in the first 23 days of September, down a third from the same period in August, according to data from property consultancy Centaline.

- Unsold homes in China's southern city of Guangzhou stood at 113,000 units as of Sept 24, compared with 72,000 a year ago.

- Longfor Properties Co Ltd bought a piece of land in Chaoyang district of Beijing at a floor space price of about 2,1000 yuan square meter, its first purchase this year in the capital city.

Sept 28 - Beijing's land sale revenue is expected to hit over 23 billion yuan in September. The capital city has already reaped 17 billion yuan so far this month and plans to sell another eight land parcels on Sept 29. (Beijing News)

Sept 27 - China's land market is not overheated and remains stable with no big rise in prices, although some developers have quickened land purchases as local governments sped up land sales in the past two months, the Ministry of Land and Resources said. (Guandian)

Sept 27 - The Guangzhou housing bureau has limited the number of units developers can sell from their highly-priced projects as such projects pushed up the southern city's average new home price to a two-year high in July. (Nanfang Daily)

Sept 26 - China's home prices are unlikely to rebound in the rest of this year, although bank lending to the sector has loosened in the past few months, industry experts said. (China Securities Journal)

Sept 26 - China's capital city of Beijing amended some loopholes in its home purchase restrictions, tightening checks on buyers ID cards to see how many units their whole family owns. (Beijing News)

Sept 22 - Beijing has suspended sales of 10 pieces of land after raking in 3.8 billion yuan in land sale revenues on Sept 20, which showed a recovery in the land market. (Securities Daily)

Sept 22 - The Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Nanjing have collected information about existing homes and are ready to levy property tax, according to sources close to state tax bureau. (21st Century Business Herald)

- "China's property curbs are effective and I don't expect the next government to relax them any time soon. The property market and the broad economy are closely linked. If the economy is weak, how can the property sector stand on its own? The best case is for the property market to recover before other industries. But don't expect it to heat up again, unless you stimulate it like 2009. But I don't think it's likely." (Nie Meisheng, president of the China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview with the Time Weekly)

