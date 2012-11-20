BEIJING Nov 20 Reuters is running a monthly update of the latest news, figures and policies related to China's real estate market, with a spot check about a new development of subsidised homes in Beijing's suburbs.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy, and investment in the sector accounted for 14.4 percent of GDP in the first nine months of 2012.

Home prices in China rose 0.05 percent in October from September, adding to evidence of a recent, mild recovery in the country's property market and frustrating the government's efforts to temper prices.

r.reuters.com/qyf88s (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing)