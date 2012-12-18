(For a previous issue, please click )

BEIJING Dec 18 China's home prices gained pace in November as Beijing's recent pro-growth policies underpin demand despite property controls that have been in place since 2009.

Critics said Beijing must find a market-based policy, such as property tax, to replace the ad hoc property controls, including restrictions on how many homes individuals can buy.

Property investment accounted for 14.4 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2012.

Dec 18 - China home prices showed fresh signs of recovery taking hold in November, the fourth month in the last five to show a rise as a two-year long government campaign to curb prices frays.

Dec 18 - Some 29 percent of residents who responded to a survey conducted by China's central bank expect home prices to rise in the first quarter of 2013, 11.3 percentage points higher than the earlier survey result, with 66.6 percent saying home prices were unacceptably high.

Dec 17 - China's reviving economy and strong housing demand are likely to put home prices on a gentle upward trend next year, and the government probably will keep in place controls aimed at curbing property inflation, a Reuters poll found.

Dec 13 - China should enforce new property controls next year to curb speculation and prevent an expected modest recovery in house prices from turning into a steep rebound, a top state think tank said.

Dec 9 - China's real estate investment rose 16.7 percent in the first 11 months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier, up from an annual increase of 15.4 percent in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Dec 4 - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real estate developer by turnover, more than doubled sales in November from a year earlier to 17.13 billion yuan.

Dec 3 - Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said it is buying 11 hectares of prime waterfront land in a big industrial zone in southern Malaysia for almost 1 billion ringgit ($328.97 million).

Dec 1 - China's home prices edged up for a sixth straight month in November, a private survey showed, reinforcing signs of a gentle recovery in the property market as the government seeks to bolster economic growth.

DATA

- China's land supply for residential property development fell 15.3 percent in the first eleven months from a year ago, data from the Ministry of Land and Resources showed.

- Revenues of land sales from China's top 10 cities reached 71.3 billion yuan ($11.44 billion) in November, up 27.5 percent from the previous month, data from local consultant Home Link showed.

- Revenues from property sales in the country grew at their fastest pace this year in November, rising 38 percent from a year earlier, NBS data showed.

- China's fiscal revenue from property business tax grew 58.7 percent in November from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

- China's official services purchasing managers' index (PMI) shows the sub-index for the property services sector rose to 55.3 in November from 50.6 in October, above the 50-point line that divides expansion from contraction for the second month.

- Property sales area rose month-on-month in 21 of the 30 cities monitored by a private consultancy CRIC in November with average monthly increase of 43 percent.

CHINESE PRESS

Dec 18 - The Ministry of Land and Resources urged officials in cities where home prices have risen for three consecutive months to boost land supply. (China News)

Dec 13 - Beijing's home rents rose 7.1 percent in November compared with a year earlier, data from Beijing Statistics Bureau showed.(21st Century Business Herald)

Dec 10 - China's real estate investment may grow 15 percent next year compared to this year, the State Information Center, a government think tank said. (China Securities Journal)

Dec 5 - Land sale revenues in Beijing reached 57.2 billion yuan in the first eleven months, down 38 percent from the previous year.(Beijing Evening News)

THEY SAID

-- "All localities should take targeted and useful measures to avoid selling land prices at high prices." (Liao Yonglin, an official from the Ministry of Land and Resources said at a news conference)

-- "China's overall home prices risk a rebound next year while some cities might see steep price falls in 2013." (Ni Pengfei, an expert from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top state think-tank, told a news conference)

