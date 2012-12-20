BEIJING Dec 20 Reuters is running a monthly update of the latest news, numbers and policies in China's real estate market, with a spot check about a land auction in the coastal city of Qingdao.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy, and investment in the sector accounted for 14.4 percent of GDP in the first nine months of 2012.

China home prices showed fresh signs of recovery taking hold in November, the fourth month in the last five to show a rise as a two-year government campaign to curb prices frays.

r.reuters.com/dyc48s (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards)