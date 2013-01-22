BEIJING Jan 22 Reuters is running a monthly update of the latest news, numbers and policies in China's real estate market, with a spot check about a home development in central Beijing.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy and investment in the sector accounted for 14 percent of GDP in 2012.

China's home prices extended their gradual rise in December as Beijing's stimulative policies underpinned demand despite property purchase restrictions in place since early 2010.

