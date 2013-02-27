BEIJING Feb 27 China's home prices and sales continued to pick up in recent months as Beijing's pro-growth policies boost housing demand among city dwellers and funding for developers.

The recent rebound in home prices, especially in big cities, has fanned market speculation that the government may introduce new measures to cool the property market.

In a bid to calm the real estate market, China's cabinet last week restated its intention to expand a pilot property tax programme to more cities and urged local authorities again to control prices of new homes.

Property investment accounted for 14 percent of China's gross domestic product in 2012.

Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market.

REUTERS NEWS

Feb 27 - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's biggest home builder, posted a 33 percent gain in second-half profit amid a rebound in Chinese property prices, and as the company expands overseas and buys into the high-end U.S. market.

Feb 27 - A move by China's Ping An Bank to ban its regional branches from approving mortgages may signal that Beijing is set to tighten controls on the property market to calm record prices, market sources said.

Feb 26 - Ping An Bank has banned its branches from approving home loans in a move by banks turning cautious on the frothy property market, where prices are again zooming towards record highs.

Feb 22 - New home prices rose an average of 0.8 percent in January from a year earlier, snapping 10 months of decline and raising the risk Beijing may seek to bolster a three-year campaign to curb property inflation.

Feb 20 - The cabinet restated its intention to extend a pilot property tax programme to more cities and urged local authorities again to put price control targets on new homes, in the latest effort to calm real estate markets.

Feb 5 - China Vanke Co Ltd, boosted sales 56 percent in January from a year earlier on the back of eight new projects amid signs of recovery in the property market.

Feb 1 - Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose 1 percent in January from December, quickening from the 0.2 percent pace in the previous month and marking the eighth consecutive monthly rise, a private survey showed.

Feb 1 - China will postpone the expansion of a pilot programme to implement a property tax, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing anonymous official sources, who added that Beijing intends to keep a tight lid on the property market through other means in tier 1 cities.

DATA

- Revenues from land sales in Beijing reached 36.9 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) as of Feb.25, accounting for 57 percent of last year's total revenue, data from a property consultancy Centaline showed.

- Land sales revenues from China's top 10 cities reached 70.4 billion yuan in January, rising 153 percent from a year earlier, according to a private consultancy CRIC.

- Revenues of home sales by China's top 20 property companies hit 85.5 billion yuan in January, up 6.4 percent from the previous month and leaping 175 percent from a year earlier, data from local consultant Home Link showed.

- China had 236 million square metres of unsold homes as of the end of 2012, about three times of last year's monthly sales, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

- China has started construction on 7.81 million units of affordable homes in 2012, completing 6.01 million units and investing 380 billion yuan on such homes, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

CHINESE PRESS

Feb 25 - Some local governments, especially those of Tier 1 cities, are studying concrete property tightening steps after the State Council restated intentions to extend a pilot property-tax programme and urged local authorities to put price-control targets on new homes.(China Securities Journal)

Feb 24 - New home prices dropped 14.3 percent to 25,886 yuan per square metre in the eastern city of Wenzhou in 2012 from a year earlier, according to data from local authorities overseeing prices. (Xinhua)

Feb 6 - China's tier 1 cities, including Beijing, may introduce fresh property tightening measures soon to curb strong housing demand, said anonymous sources close to Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-rural Development. (Shanghai Securities Journal)

THEY SAID

--"I think China's property tightening measures have not lowered home prices. But if there were no property controls, the prices would have soared last year."(Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at State Information Centre, told a conference)

--"The reasonable rise of home prices should be slower than the GDP growth and per capita income growth. Such a rising level will be acceptable by each side." (Chen Guoqiang, vice-chairman of China Real Estate Society, told Reuters)

($1 = 6.2295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ron Popeski)