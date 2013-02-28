BEIJING Feb 28 Reuters is running a monthly update of the latest news, numbers and policies in China's real estate market, with a spot check about a new home development in eastern city of Quzhou in Zhejiang province.

The property sector is a pillar of the Chinese economy and investment in the sector accounted for 14 percent of GDP in 2012.

China's home prices rose an average of 0.8 percent in January from a year earlier, snapping 10 months of decline and raising the risk Beijing may seek to bolster a three-year campaign to curb property inflation.

