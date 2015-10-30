* Residents say have to stretch compensation money
* Move away from blast site helping ease oversupply for
developers
By Clare Jim and Kyung Hoon Kim
HONG KONG/TIANJIN, China, Oct 30 The chemical
blasts that tore through China's port city of Tianjin in August
destroyed retired biology teacher Wang Lina's home, but she was
one of the lucky ones.
Wang was among the scores of people who received
compensation from the government and the amount - 2.8 million
yuan ($440,355) - was more than enough to cover the cost of a
new flat in a city suburb, away from the disaster zone.
But with prices of new homes rising by about 10 percent
since the blast to meet an increase in demand, finding new homes
outside the disaster area for most of those affected is a costly
- and frustrating - process.
"I was happy with the compensation, but who knew prices for
secondary homes would rise so much after the blast?" said
labourer Wang Fuping, who received around 13,000 yuan per square
metre from the buy-back programme.
"I'll buy wherever it's cheap. The money should be enough
for a home in an outlying district," he said, adding that prices
for units in the central area of Tianjin were around 17,000 yuan
per square metre.
More than 150 people were killed by the explosions, which
also lead hundreds of people to evacuate the area, concerned
about the environmental impact from the toxic chemicals that
were stored in the warehouse that blew up.
This exodus has brought some relief to developers who had
been grappling with oversupply in Tianjin: as many as 60 percent
of people from the more than 7,000 units affected by the blast
will seek new homes, property firms estimate.
State-backed developer Beijing Capital Land is
among those looking to invest in the area outside the blast
zone, said Cao Hui Kun, deputy general manager of Beijing
Capital's Tianjin Branch, hoping to cash in on the increase in
demand.
Tianjin-based Sunac has three projects around 15
minutes by car from the blast site: two are in a newly developed
district where oversupply is steep. Sunac is selling its
apartments at the two projects at around 12,000 yuan per square
metre and condominiums at up to 26,000 yuan per square metre.
"Before the explosion, most of our sales were from
condominiums, but now apartment sales are jumping significantly,
showing more people are buying as their regular home rather than
as a vacation home," said Cui Peng, a sales representative at
Sunac's Dream of Mansion project.
($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan renminbi)
