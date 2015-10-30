* Residents say have to stretch compensation money

* Move away from blast site helping ease oversupply for developers

By Clare Jim and Kyung Hoon Kim

HONG KONG/TIANJIN, China, Oct 30 The chemical blasts that tore through China's port city of Tianjin in August destroyed retired biology teacher Wang Lina's home, but she was one of the lucky ones.

Wang was among the scores of people who received compensation from the government and the amount - 2.8 million yuan ($440,355) - was more than enough to cover the cost of a new flat in a city suburb, away from the disaster zone.

But with prices of new homes rising by about 10 percent since the blast to meet an increase in demand, finding new homes outside the disaster area for most of those affected is a costly - and frustrating - process.

"I was happy with the compensation, but who knew prices for secondary homes would rise so much after the blast?" said labourer Wang Fuping, who received around 13,000 yuan per square metre from the buy-back programme.

"I'll buy wherever it's cheap. The money should be enough for a home in an outlying district," he said, adding that prices for units in the central area of Tianjin were around 17,000 yuan per square metre.

More than 150 people were killed by the explosions, which also lead hundreds of people to evacuate the area, concerned about the environmental impact from the toxic chemicals that were stored in the warehouse that blew up.

This exodus has brought some relief to developers who had been grappling with oversupply in Tianjin: as many as 60 percent of people from the more than 7,000 units affected by the blast will seek new homes, property firms estimate.

State-backed developer Beijing Capital Land is among those looking to invest in the area outside the blast zone, said Cao Hui Kun, deputy general manager of Beijing Capital's Tianjin Branch, hoping to cash in on the increase in demand.

Tianjin-based Sunac has three projects around 15 minutes by car from the blast site: two are in a newly developed district where oversupply is steep. Sunac is selling its apartments at the two projects at around 12,000 yuan per square metre and condominiums at up to 26,000 yuan per square metre.

"Before the explosion, most of our sales were from condominiums, but now apartment sales are jumping significantly, showing more people are buying as their regular home rather than as a vacation home," said Cui Peng, a sales representative at Sunac's Dream of Mansion project. ($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)