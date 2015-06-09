HONG KONG, June 9 China has approved its first
real estate investment trust (REIT) public offering, which will
consist of office properties owned by China Vanke
and managed by Penghua Fund Management, the
country's largest property developer said on Tuesday.
The REIT will list on the Shenzhen stock exchange, another
source with knowledge of the matter said, and aims to raise
several billion yuan.
REITs, common in most developed markets, give developers a
new way to raise funds as property sales slow in an oversupplied
market.
The approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission
came on Monday, a Vanke spokeswoman said, and the office
properties packaged in the REIT are in the Shenzhen free trade
zone. She did not give more details. Penghua was not immediately
available for comment.
China's largest commercial property developer, Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties, and state-backed China
Resources Land have also expressed an interest in
launching REITs.
(Reporting by Clare Jim)