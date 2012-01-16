(Adds comment from Panasonic)
HONG KONG Jan 16 Thousands of Chinese
workers protesting over compensation and job security at a Sanyo
Electric Co Ltd plant clashed with police in southern Shenzhen,
media said on Monday, the latest outbreak of labour unrest in
China's manufacturing hub.
About 4,000 workers protested over the weekend at the
Sino-Japanese joint venture, the Chinese-language Oriental Daily
reported. Sing Tao Daily and the People.com.cn website put the
number at over 3,000.
The People.com.cn website said police arrested four people
after clashes with police in Shenzhen, next to Hong Kong.
Sing Tao Daily quoted an employee as saying that workers
feared they would not receive any compensation after Sanyo and
Panasonic Corp integrated their businesses this month.
A Panasonic spokesman said in Tokyo said there had been a
strike on Saturday at a Shenzhen factory that makes parts for
audio speakers, but that production had returned to normal on
Sunday.
The strike was sparked by the integration of the two
companies, said spokesman Akira Kadota but he added that the
exact nature of workers' demands was not clear, though the
company was continuing to negotiate.
No impact was expected on clients from the stoppage at the
factory, which employed about 3,400 people as of December 2010.
Hong Kong media also reported that about 2,000 workers
protested at a factory in Jiangxi province owned by Changhe
Auto, a unit of Changan Auto.
Workers were concerned about compensation and benefits after
the parent company sold off Changhe's brand, the Oriental Daily
said.
Changhe was not immediately available for comment.
Thousands of workers at factories of foreign companies in
China have gone on strike or staged protests over the past year
or so, demanding more pay and compensation.
The labour unrest disrupted production of shoe and apparel
facilities in Guangdong province and watch, sportswear and
electronics plants in the south and west.
In December, nearly 1,000 workers at a Japanese-owned
factory in Shenzhen staged protests, demanding compensation
based on their length of service after a change in factory
ownership, media said.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Hong Kong and Isabel Reynolds in
Tokyo; Editing by Ken Wills and Edwina Gibbs)