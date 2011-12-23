HONG KONG Dec 23 Chinese riot police
fired teargas to disperse a throng of protesters in a small town
in southern China on Friday, the fourth day of demonstrations
against the construction of a power station.
Footage from Hong Kong's Cable TV showed police firing
several rounds of teargas in Haimen town, in the southern boom
province of Guangdong, sending hundreds of people scuttling
away.
The protests in Haimen intensified this week just as people
about 130 km (80 miles) further along the coast, in Wukan
village, called off a 10-day blockade of their village in a
protest against what they said was a land grab by officials.
Protests in China have become relatively common over issues
such as corruption, pollution, wages, and land grabs that
local-level officials justify in the name of development.
Chinese experts put the number of "mass incidents", as such
protests are known, at about 90,000 a year in recent years.
While Communist Party rule is not directly threatened by
such incidents of unrest, officials fear they could coalesce
into broader, more organised challenges to their power.
Residents of Haimen, a coastal town of about 120,000 people,
took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against plans to build
a coal-fired power plant after what they complain has been years
of heavy air and water pollution from existing power plants in
the town.
They rejected an offer to suspend the project late on
Wednesday, demanding it be scrapped altogether, and Hong Kong's
Mingpao newspaper reported on Friday that they pledged to keep
up their action if police did not release detained protesters.
China's state news agency Xinhua had reported that police
had detained five people for vandalism on Wednesday evening.
People in China are increasingly unwilling to accept the
relentless speed of urbanisation and industrialisation and the
impact on the environment and health.
