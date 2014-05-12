(Adds quote, details on number of protesters detained)
BEIJING May 12 Chinese police are hunting
protesters who went on the rampage at the weekend in a campaign
against a huge waste incinerator, turning over and setting fire
to police cars, state media reported on Monday.
Choking smog blankets many Chinese cities and the
environmental degradation resulting from the country's breakneck
economic growth is angering its increasingly well-educated and
affluent population.
The demonstrations, which have run for more than two weeks,
turned violent on Saturday, with hundreds of police descending
on to the streets of Yuhang, close to the eastern tourist city
of Hangzhou.
At least 10 protesters and 29 policemen were injured, more
than 30 cars were overturned, two police cars set on fire and
four more smashed up, according to state media.
The government says it will shelve plans to build the plant
if it does not have popular support.
Eleven suspects involved in the violence had already turned
themselves in and 53 had been detained, Hangzhou police said in
a statement posted online, adding that they were urging others
to surrender.
"For those who refuse to surrender, abscond or continue to
carry out criminal activities, public security and judicial
authorities will adopt forceful measures to bring them to
justice and punish them according to the law," the police said
in the statement.
Nobody died in the protests, the Yuhang government said on
its website.
Similar protests have also succeeded in getting projects
shut down elsewhere in China.
The eastern city of Ningbo suspended a petrochemical project
after days of demonstrations in November 2012, and protests
forced the suspension of a paraxylene plant in the northeastern
city of Dalian the year before.
Hangzhou, capital of prosperous Zhejiang province and best
known in China as the site of a famous lake, has seen its lustre
dimmed in recent years by recurrent smog.
About 90,000 "mass incidents" - a euphemism for protests -
occur each year in China, triggered by corruption, pollution,
illegal land grabs and other grievances.
Late in March, hundreds of residents of the southern town of
Maoming staged protests against plans to build a petrochemical
plant for fear it would contribute to pollution.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina; Editing by
Nick Macfie)